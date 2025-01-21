Just hours after returning to the White House, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions, including revoking several policies from his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The 47th President of the United States wasted no time, issuing his 26th executive order on his first day back in office. Among the sweeping actions were a crackdown on immigration and the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

These actions focused on reversing Biden-era policies and setting new directives for his administration. Below is a categorized breakdown of these executive orders from official releases by the White House.

Reversals of Biden Administration Executive Orders

These orders explicitly overturned policies from the Biden administration:

New Initiatives and Policies

These executive orders outline President Trump's priorities for his second term, setting new standards in governance, social policy, and international relations:

President Trump's flurry of executive actions on Day 1 underscores a bold start to his second term, with sweeping reversals of Biden-era policies and a clear emphasis on advancing his "America First" priorities. From energy independence to border security and redefining federal governance, these orders represent a decisive pivot in the nation's trajectory.

While critics and supporters debate the long-term implications, one thing is certain: the 47th president is signaling his intent to reshape the federal government and reassert American priorities both at home and abroad. These actions are just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative chapter in U.S. politics.