Just hours after returning to the White House, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions, including revoking several policies from his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The 47th President of the United States wasted no time, issuing his 26th executive order on his first day back in office. Among the sweeping actions were a crackdown on immigration and the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.
These actions focused on reversing Biden-era policies and setting new directives for his administration. Below is a categorized breakdown of these executive orders from official releases by the White House.
Reversals of Biden Administration Executive Orders
These orders explicitly overturned policies from the Biden administration:
|Executive Order
|Topic
|Notes
|Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential
|Energy
|Rescinds and revises Biden-era regulations inconsistent with this directive.
|Protecting the American People Against Invasion
|Immigration
|Revokes four executive orders signed by Biden.
|Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization
|Government
|Revokes Executive Order 13987 of Jan. 25, 2021.
|Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions
|Other
|Revokes 67 executive orders signed by Biden.
|Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program
|Immigration
|Revokes Executive Order 14013 of Feb. 4, 2021.
|Unleashing American Energy
|Energy
|Revokes 12 executive orders signed by Biden.
New Initiatives and Policies
These executive orders outline President Trump's priorities for his second term, setting new standards in governance, social policy, and international relations:
|Executive Order
|Topic
|Notes
|Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness
|Government
|Focuses on restoring historical names to federal projects and landmarks.
|Designating Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations
|Foreign Policy
|Designates cartels as global terrorists to expand legal actions against them.
|Reforming the Federal Hiring Process
|Social
|Prioritizes merit over other factors in federal employment practices.
|Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs
|Social
|Eliminates diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in federal agencies.
|Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism
|Social
|Defines sex and gender based on biological standards for federal policies.
|Declaring a National Energy Emergency
|Energy
|Prioritizes the development of fossil fuel infrastructure.
|Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship
|Immigration
|Implements stricter standards for citizenship and immigration policies.
|Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists
|Immigration
|Expands security measures against foreign terrorist threats.
|Restoring Freedom of Speech
|Communication
|Ends censorship initiatives perceived to limit free speech.
|Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government
|Government
|Reduces misuse of federal power and establishes oversight measures.
|Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements
|Environment
|Focuses on withdrawing from international climate commitments deemed unfavorable.
|Securing Our Borders
|Border Security
|Enhances border security measures and infrastructure.
|Restoring the Death Penalty
|Criminal Justice
|Reinstates federal capital punishment practices.
|Reevaluating and Realigning U.S. Foreign Aid
|Foreign Policy
|Reassesses and redistributes foreign aid allocations.
|Clarifying the Military's Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the U.S
|Border Security
|Expands the military's involvement in safeguarding territorial integrity.
|Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversaries Controlled Applications Act to TIKTOK
|Regulation
|Targets applications like TikTok for national security concerns.
|Establishing and Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency
|Government
|Creates a department to streamline federal processes.
|Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information
|Government
|Revokes security clearances for 50 individuals connected to previous election controversies.
|Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
|Government
|Introduces measures to ensure transparency and accountability in federal employment.
President Trump's flurry of executive actions on Day 1 underscores a bold start to his second term, with sweeping reversals of Biden-era policies and a clear emphasis on advancing his "America First" priorities. From energy independence to border security and redefining federal governance, these orders represent a decisive pivot in the nation's trajectory.
While critics and supporters debate the long-term implications, one thing is certain: the 47th president is signaling his intent to reshape the federal government and reassert American priorities both at home and abroad. These actions are just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative chapter in U.S. politics.