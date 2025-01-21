U.S. Politics

Executive Orders Signed by President Donald Trump on Day 1 of His Second Term | Full List

A Full List of Executive Orders

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Just hours after returning to the White House, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive actions, including revoking several policies from his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The 47th President of the United States wasted no time, issuing his 26th executive order on his first day back in office. Among the sweeping actions were a crackdown on immigration and the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

These actions focused on reversing Biden-era policies and setting new directives for his administration. Below is a categorized breakdown of these executive orders from official releases by the White House.

Reversals of Biden Administration Executive Orders

These orders explicitly overturned policies from the Biden administration:

Executive OrderTopicNotes
Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource PotentialEnergyRescinds and revises Biden-era regulations inconsistent with this directive.
Protecting the American People Against InvasionImmigrationRevokes four executive orders signed by Biden.
Withdrawing the United States from the World Health OrganizationGovernmentRevokes Executive Order 13987 of Jan. 25, 2021.
Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and ActionsOtherRevokes 67 executive orders signed by Biden.
Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions ProgramImmigrationRevokes Executive Order 14013 of Feb. 4, 2021.
Unleashing American EnergyEnergyRevokes 12 executive orders signed by Biden.

New Initiatives and Policies

These executive orders outline President Trump's priorities for his second term, setting new standards in governance, social policy, and international relations:

Executive OrderTopicNotes
Restoring Names That Honor American GreatnessGovernmentFocuses on restoring historical names to federal projects and landmarks.
Designating Cartels as Foreign Terrorist OrganizationsForeign PolicyDesignates cartels as global terrorists to expand legal actions against them.
Reforming the Federal Hiring ProcessSocialPrioritizes merit over other factors in federal employment practices.
Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI ProgramsSocialEliminates diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in federal agencies.
Defending Women from Gender Ideology ExtremismSocialDefines sex and gender based on biological standards for federal policies.
Declaring a National Energy EmergencyEnergyPrioritizes the development of fossil fuel infrastructure.
Protecting the Meaning and Value of American CitizenshipImmigrationImplements stricter standards for citizenship and immigration policies.
Protecting the United States from Foreign TerroristsImmigrationExpands security measures against foreign terrorist threats.
Restoring Freedom of SpeechCommunicationEnds censorship initiatives perceived to limit free speech.
Ending the Weaponization of the Federal GovernmentGovernmentReduces misuse of federal power and establishes oversight measures.
Putting America First in International Environmental AgreementsEnvironmentFocuses on withdrawing from international climate commitments deemed unfavorable.
Securing Our BordersBorder SecurityEnhances border security measures and infrastructure.
Restoring the Death PenaltyCriminal JusticeReinstates federal capital punishment practices.
Reevaluating and Realigning U.S. Foreign AidForeign PolicyReassesses and redistributes foreign aid allocations.
Clarifying the Military's Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the U.SBorder SecurityExpands the military's involvement in safeguarding territorial integrity.
Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversaries Controlled Applications Act to TIKTOKRegulationTargets applications like TikTok for national security concerns.
Establishing and Implementing the President's Department of Government EfficiencyGovernmentCreates a department to streamline federal processes.
Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental InformationGovernmentRevokes security clearances for 50 individuals connected to previous election controversies.
Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce
GovernmentIntroduces measures to ensure transparency and accountability in federal employment.

President Trump's flurry of executive actions on Day 1 underscores a bold start to his second term, with sweeping reversals of Biden-era policies and a clear emphasis on advancing his "America First" priorities. From energy independence to border security and redefining federal governance, these orders represent a decisive pivot in the nation's trajectory.

While critics and supporters debate the long-term implications, one thing is certain: the 47th president is signaling his intent to reshape the federal government and reassert American priorities both at home and abroad. These actions are just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative chapter in U.S. politics.

