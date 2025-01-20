U.S. Politics

Trump Signs Order To Pull US From WHO, Citing Funding Disparities

By AFP news
Trum's executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization is the second time he has tried to sever ties with the international group Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), a body he has repeatedly criticized over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the White House hours after his inauguration, Trump said the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, adding: "World Health ripped us off."

The United States, the largest donor to the Geneva-based organization, provides substantial financial support that is vital to the WHO's operations.

Its withdrawal is expected to trigger a significant restructuring of the institution and could further disrupt global health initiatives.

This marks the second time Trump has sought to sever ties with the WHO.

During his first term, the United States issued a notice of intent to withdraw, accusing the organization of being overly influenced by China during the pandemic's early stages.

That move was later reversed under former president Joe Biden's administration.

In his new executive order, Trump directed agencies to "pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO" and to "identify credible and transparent United States and international partners to assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO."

The administration also announced plans to review and rescind Biden's 2024 US Global Health Security Strategy, which was designed to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats, "as soon as practicable."

The timing of the US withdrawal comes amid mounting fears over the pandemic potential of the current bird flu outbreak (H5N1), which has infected dozens and claimed one life in the United States.

Meanwhile, WHO member states have been negotiating the world's first treaty on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response since late 2021 -- negotiations now set to proceed without US participation.

Tags
Donald Trump, Executive Order
