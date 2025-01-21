Blizzard Warnings Issued For Central, Southeast Texas As Major Winter Storm Approaches

A significant winter storm is set to impact Central and Southeast Texas on Tuesday, affecting cities such as Brownsville, San Antonio, Fredericksburg, Austin, College Station, Victoria, Houston, and Beaumont/Port Arthur, where blizzard warnings have been issued for the first time in history.

Tuesday began with the coldest air of the season across Texas. The combination of frigid Arctic air, an upper-level disturbance, and a surface low in the Gulf triggered Winter Storm Warnings for all of South, Southeast, and Central Texas, while Winter Weather Advisories were in effect for the Hill Country.

In North Texas, temperatures plunged into the teens and 20s, with wind chills nearing 10°F in some areas. Clearing skies along the Red River were expected to expand southward by the afternoon, bringing sunshine but keeping temperatures below freezing. This cold spell is driven by the third Arctic front of the season.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-20s before south winds return on Wednesday, bringing gradual warming. Wednesday's sunny conditions will push highs to around 47°F. Another push of cool, dry air Wednesday night will maintain chilly temperatures, with lows again in the 20s, followed by a sunny Thursday with highs near 48°F.

By Friday and Saturday, south winds will strengthen, warming temperatures to near 60°F. Scattered showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday, with highs reaching the low 50s on Sunday after the next system moves through. Monday will remain cloudy and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.