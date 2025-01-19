U.S.

Winter Storm Hits Philadelphia: Snowfall Disrupts Travel Plans With Delays

Cars are covered in snow during a winter storm in a residential area of Washington, DC, early on January 6, 2025
A winter storm bringing significant snowfall to Philadelphia on Sunday is already disrupting air travel.

The city and areas along the Interstate 95 corridor can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow by the time the storm subsides Sunday night. Northern regions, including the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, are forecasted to receive between 5 to 10 inches. In contrast, the Jersey Shore is predicted to experience lighter snowfall, with trace amounts to 2 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in inland South Jersey.

Travelers are advised to check schedules before heading out, as the storm is affecting road, rail, and air travel. By Sunday afternoon, 51 flights at Philadelphia International Airport were delayed, with 24 cancellations reported, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.

Local travelers heading to South Philadelphia for the Eagles' divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams should prepare for snowy conditions and increased travel times. The NEXT Weather team advises fans to double their travel time to reach the stadium and bundle up for the elements, as snow is expected during parts of the game.

To help ease traffic concerns, SEPTA is offering additional service on Sunday. The Broad Street Line will transport riders to NRG Station at the South Philly Sports Complex, with express trains running every 10 minutes from Fern Rock Station until 2:30 p.m. before kickoff.

Snowfall is expected to taper off between 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday evening, but temperatures will plummet as frigid air moves in afterward.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency ahead of significant winter weather expected on Sunday. The governor urged residents to exercise caution as the region braces for a heavy snowstorm followed by dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

Murphy advised residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and emphasized the importance of staying informed about the latest conditions. Residents in South and Central Jersey are encouraged to monitor updates and alerts from the National Weather Service.

