Taylor Swift Stuns In Chanel While Supporting Travis Kelce At Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift transformed the hallways of Arrowhead Stadium into her personal runway during the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The 35-year-old pop star, in Kansas City to support her boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, made a statement in a head-to-toe Chanel ensemble from the label's Resort 2025 collection, as highlighted by Sarah Chapelle of the Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account.

Swift paired Chanel's $9,600 black-and-white tweed coat with a $4,650 wool jersey romper, accessorized with a $2,250 chain pearl belt, $1,150 oversized double-C disc earrings, and a $5,000 mini flap bag, perfectly blending high fashion with game-day flair.

Taylor Swift kept her glam timeless during her latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, sporting her signature red lip for a touch of color and wearing her hair down with bangs swept to the side.

The pop icon has become a style standout at Chiefs games this season, often incorporating red into her outfits as a nod to the team's signature color. On Saturday, Dec. 21, she braved the Missouri cold in a chic long red Charlotte Simone winter coat paired with black pants and topped off her look with a black faux fur hat.

In November, Swift attended multiple Chiefs games against the Buccaneers, Broncos, and Raiders, continuing her red-themed streak. For the Broncos game, she stepped out in a designer tweed Versace ensemble, featuring a red-and-black windowpane blazer with a matching miniskirt, a black corset, a Versace bag, and knee-high Versace boots, effortlessly blending team spirit with high fashion.