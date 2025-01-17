North Hills Mall Shooting: At Least 1 Dead, 2 Others Suffer Gunshot Wounds

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a shooting at a shopping center that left one person dead.

The incident occurred at North Hills Mall, located in an affluent area of Raleigh. Although the initial reports described an "active shooter," police later clarified it was not a traditional active shooter scenario, according to WRAL.

Two others were injured in the shooting. An adult male is in critical condition, while another individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department stated in a news release.

Numerous officers responded to the scene, and officials have urged shoppers to avoid the area as nearby roads remain closed. Residents are being asked to use alternate routes.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the incident or the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.