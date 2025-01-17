U.S.

North Hills Mall Shooting: At Least 1 Dead, 2 Others Suffer Gunshot Wounds

By
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
A police car blocks access to a road. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a shooting at a shopping center that left one person dead.

The incident occurred at North Hills Mall, located in an affluent area of Raleigh. Although the initial reports described an "active shooter," police later clarified it was not a traditional active shooter scenario, according to WRAL.

Two others were injured in the shooting. An adult male is in critical condition, while another individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department stated in a news release.

Numerous officers responded to the scene, and officials have urged shoppers to avoid the area as nearby roads remain closed. Residents are being asked to use alternate routes.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the incident or the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The US sanctioned the head of Sudan's armed forces and accused the military of carrying out attacks against civilians

US Blacklists Sudan Army Chief As Blinken Regrets Failure To End War

Police officers and civil protection units secure the crime scene after a gunman killed at least 10 people in southern Montenegro
Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident
China ended its strict 'one-child policy', imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021
China Says Population Fell For Third Year In A Row In 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Sri Lanka Signs Landmark $3.7 Bn Deal With Chinese State Oil Giant
FDA Finds New Metal Contaminant in WanaBana Fruit Pouches! Officials Warn High Levels of Chromium
FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics