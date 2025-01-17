U.S.

Capital One Outage: Payments, Deposits Delayed Due To Technical Issues

By
Capital One
The Capital One bank logo is displayed outside of a Capital One Cafe location in Santa Monica, California on February 21, 2024. Capital One's proposed merger with the US credit card specialist Discover has reshuffled the deck in a fast-growing sector in the United States, where cash is gradually disappearing from the landscape. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/ Getty Images

A technical issue with a third-party vendor used by Capital One has disrupted online access for some customers, sparking frustration across social media.

In a statement to CNN, the bank confirmed that the issue has "temporarily impacted" various services, including payment processing, deposits, and its consumer, small business, and commercial banking operations.

Since Thursday, thousands of users have reported problems on Downdetector, a platform tracking service outages. Capital One's support account on X has also been inundated with complaints, many from customers unable to pay bills or access funds, with some posts expressing anger in explicit terms.

"We are actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and apologize to our customers for this inconvenience," a Capital One spokesperson said.

Capital One stated that it is working closely with the third-party service provider to resolve the issue, though no timeline has been provided for when the problem will be fixed. The bank assured customers that once the issue is resolved, all delayed transactions will be processed.

The affected third-party vendor is FIS Global, a financial technology services provider that works with several major banks, including Capital One.

This is a developing story.

