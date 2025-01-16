U.S.

SpaceX Starship Breaks Up During Launch: Flights Diverted After FAA Debris Alert

By
SpaceX Conducts Second Starship Flight Test
In this photo: SpaceX's Starship rocket launched from Starbase during its second test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, on Nov. 18, 2023. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The latest test of SpaceX's Starship rocket failed shortly after launch on Thursday. Officials from Elon Musk's company confirmed that the rocket's upper stage was lost following issues that arose after liftoff from Texas.

The incident had a ripple effect on air travel, with several commercial flights diverted or delayed due to the rocket's breakup. Flight-tracker Flightradar24 reported that dozens of flights were impacted.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated it "briefly slowed and diverted aircraft around the area where space vehicle debris was falling" and issued a warning to pilots about a "dangerous area for falling debris of rocket Starship."

The rocket launched from SpaceX's facility near Brownsville, Texas, at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, heading east before breaking apart mid-flight.

A spokesperson for the FAA told CNBC that no injuries or property damage from Starship's debris have been reported.

The breakup caused disruptions to air travel, including a JetBlue Airways flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico, which diverted back to Fort Lauderdale nearly two hours into its journey, according to FlightAware.

Other flights in the region, including a FedEx cargo jet near Turks and Caicos and a Spirit Airlines plane, also altered their courses, according to flight-tracking data.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a video of the Starship test flight, showing debris lighting up the sky as it streaked across the horizon. During the company's webcast, SpaceX communications team member Dan Huot explained that they "saw engines dropping out on telemetry" near the conclusion of the ascent burn, ultimately losing contact with the upper stage, known as the "Ship."

In a post on X, SpaceX stated it would continue analyzing data from the flight test to determine the root cause of the explosion.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Vehicle emissions will top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025, a quarter-century earlier than previously predicted, according to a German think tank

Global Road Transport Emissions To Peak In 2025: Study

Traders are awaiting the release of consumper price data this week for a fresh idea about inflation as they scale back their interest rate cut expectations
Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye US Inflation Data, Earnings
The US sanctioned the head of Sudan's armed forces and accused the military of carrying out attacks against civilians
US Blacklists Sudan Army Chief As Blinken Regrets Failure To End War
Police officers and civil protection units secure the crime scene after a gunman killed at least 10 people in southern Montenegro
Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Sri Lanka Signs Landmark $3.7 Bn Deal With Chinese State Oil Giant
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics