World

US Trade Envoy Finds China's Shipbuilding Policies Warrant 'Urgent Action'

By AFP news
The US Trade Representative says its probe into China's practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors found that Beijing undermined fair competition
The US Trade Representative says its probe into China's practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors found that Beijing undermined fair competition AFP

The US Trade Representative said Thursday that its probe into China's practices in the shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors found that Beijing's undermining of fair competition warranted "urgent action."

The conclusion comes after the USTR launched an investigation last year, responding to a petition by five unions.

"Beijing's targeted dominance of these sectors undermines fair, market-oriented competition, increases economic security risks, and is the greatest barrier to revitalization of US industries," USTR Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Tai added that the findings, under Section 301 of the Trade Act, "set the stage for urgent action to invest in America and strengthen our supply chains."

Beijing's commerce ministry hit back Friday, saying it was "strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes" the probe, adding that its conclusions were "full of false accusations against China."

A Section 301 investigation was a key tool President-elect Donald Trump's first administration used to justify tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

Tai said Thursday that the United States builds fewer than five ships each year -- a sharp decline from in the 1970s -- while China builds more than 1,700.

The USTR investigation found China's efforts to dominate the sector "unreasonable" as they displace foreign firms and create dependencies on the world's second biggest economy.

The USTR added that Beijing also has "extraordinary control over its economic actors and these sectors."

In its Friday response, Beijing's commerce ministry said that "historically, the decline of the US shipbuilding industry has had nothing to do with China."

"China's shipping market has always been open to the world and has never adopted discriminatory policies against foreign ships and foreign companies," it said in a statement.

It added that "China's industrial policy is mainly guiding rather than mandatory and treats Chinese and foreign companies equally."

"The US 301 investigation is based on domestic political needs and the aim to suppress China's development," it said.

A decision on what actions to take would be considered in the next stage of the US probe.

On Thursday, Alliance for American Manufacturing president Scott Paul applauded the pursuit of the investigation.

"Failing to take decisive action will leave our shipbuilding capabilities at the mercy of Beijing's persistent predatory market distortions," Paul said.

Most Read
The US sanctioned the head of Sudan's armed forces and accused the military of carrying out attacks against civilians

US Blacklists Sudan Army Chief As Blinken Regrets Failure To End War

Police officers and civil protection units secure the crime scene after a gunman killed at least 10 people in southern Montenegro
Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident
China ended its strict 'one-child policy', imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021
China Says Population Fell For Third Year In A Row In 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Sri Lanka Signs Landmark $3.7 Bn Deal With Chinese State Oil Giant
FDA Finds New Metal Contaminant in WanaBana Fruit Pouches! Officials Warn High Levels of Chromium
FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics