World

China Says Population Fell For Third Year In A Row In 2024

By AFP news
China ended its strict 'one-child policy', imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021
China ended its strict 'one-child policy', imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021 AFP

China said Friday its population fell for the third year running in 2024, extending a downward streak after more than six decades of growth as the country faces a rapidly ageing population and persistently low birth rates.

The population stood at 1.408 billion by the end of the year, Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics said, down from 1.410 billion in 2023.

But the decline was less sharp than the previous year, when it was more than double the fall reported for 2022, data showed.

China ended its strict "one-child policy", imposed in the 1980s over overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021.

But that has failed to reverse the demographic decline for a country that has long relied on its vast workforce as a driver of economic growth.

Many blame falling birth rates on the soaring cost of living as well as the growing number of women going into the workforce and seeking higher education.

People over 60 are expected to make up nearly a third of China's population by 2035, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research group.

And data released Friday showed that the population aged 60 and over reached 310.31 million -- just a few percentage points short of a quarter of the country and an increase from the nearly 297 million recorded in 2023.

In September, officials said they would gradually raise the statutory retirement age, which had not been raised for decades and had been among the lowest in the world.

The rules took effect from January 1.

China's current retirement age was set at a time of widespread scarcity and impoverishment, well before market reforms brought comparative wealth and rapid improvements in nutrition, health and living conditions.

But in recent years, the world's second-largest economy has had to contend with slowing growth, while a fast-greying population and a baby bust have piled pressure onto its pension and public health systems.

Most Read
The US sanctioned the head of Sudan's armed forces and accused the military of carrying out attacks against civilians

US Blacklists Sudan Army Chief As Blinken Regrets Failure To End War

Police officers and civil protection units secure the crime scene after a gunman killed at least 10 people in southern Montenegro
Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident
China ended its strict 'one-child policy', imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, in 2016 and started letting couples have three children in 2021
China Says Population Fell For Third Year In A Row In 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Sri Lanka Signs Landmark $3.7 Bn Deal With Chinese State Oil Giant
FDA Finds New Metal Contaminant in WanaBana Fruit Pouches! Officials Warn High Levels of Chromium
FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics