Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident

Lindley Middle School was placed under lockdown following an incident in which a student used a firearm to harm themselves, triggering a Code Red.

Police secured the campus, and one individual was confirmed to be in critical condition. The identity of the student and details of their injuries have not been released.

Parents have been asked to reunite with their children at Leland United Methodist Church. Counseling services are being provided to students and staff, and the school community is requested to respect privacy during this challenging time.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District provided further details, stating, "This afternoon, a student at Lindley Middle School tragically used a firearm to commit self-harm, prompting a Code Red. School administrators, along with a Cobb County School District police officer, responded immediately and secured the weapon."

No further details about the circumstances leading to the incident have been provided. It is also unknown how the child was able to bring the gun onto campus.

Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department confirmed, "In conjunction with the Cobb County School Police, we responded to an incident at Lindley Middle School following a report of a person shot. The campus was immediately secured, and the school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. We can confirm there is one victim."

This is a developing story.