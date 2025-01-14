Biden Says 'On The Brink' Of Truce Deal As Dozens Killed In Gaza

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Hamas and Israel was "on the brink" of being finalised, even as heavy fighting rocked the Palestinian territory.

Since early January, international mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to reach a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which would help facilitate the release of hostages still being held there.

"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a farewell speech at the State Department.

Earlier on Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that a truce deal could be finalised this week.

"I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen," Sullivan told reporters.

A source familiar with the negotiations in Doha told AFP there had been "significant progress on the remaining sticking points" in the latest talks in Qatar.

This has led to a new "concrete" proposal being presented to the parties, the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

"Israel really wants to release the hostages and is working hard to secure a deal," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at a press conference.

"The current round of negotiations is the most serious and deep and has made significant progress," a Palestinian official close to Hamas told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, however, warned he would oppose any deal that stopped the war.

"The proposed agreement is a catastrophe for Israel's national security," Smotrich said on X. "We will not be part of a surrender deal that involves releasing dangerous terrorists, halting the war, squandering the hard-won achievements paid for in blood and abandoning many hostages still in captivity.

"Now is the time to intensify our efforts, using all available force to fully secure and cleanse the Gaza Strip," he added.

Smotrich, an outspoken member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, has repeatedly opposed halting the war in Gaza.

His comments came amid rising calls by Israelis, particularly families of hostages held in Gaza, to reach an accord that would bring their loved ones home.

Smotrich's remarks underline the sharp divides in Netanyahu's ruling coalition over a deal.

But Netanyahu could nonetheless muster enough support to pass the deal through his cabinet, even without Smotrich.

Successive rounds of negotiations held last year repeatedly failed to produce a deal.

Among the key sticking points in the talks have been disagreements over the permanence of any ceasefire and the scale of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian territory.

Other points of contention include the return of displaced Gazans to their homes, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian territory and the reopening of border crossings.

Netanyahu has firmly rejected a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and remains opposed to any Palestinian governance of the territory.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

On that day, militants also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed 46,584 people, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations says are reliable.

Even as intense diplomatic efforts continued towards a truce deal, Israeli forces pounded Gaza City on Monday, killing more than 50 Palestinians, according to civilian rescuers.

"They bombed schools, homes and even gatherings of people," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, told AFP.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli strike targeted a house belonging to the Jaradah and Abu Khater families in the city's Shujaiya neighbourhood, the agency said in a statement.

The remaining casualties occurred in other strikes across Gaza City throughout the day, it added.

The Israeli military said it was looking into those reports.

"There is no room in hospitals to receive the wounded," Bassal said.

The Israeli military also suffered losses on Monday, with five of its soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, the military said in a statement.

The latest deaths bring the Israeli military's losses to 408 in the Gaza military campaign since it began a ground offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian territory on October 27, 2023.