Japan Earthquake: 6.9-Magnitude Quake Triggers Tsunami Advisory

This picture shows damaged buildings in an area affected by tsunami waves in the Jike district in Suzu city, Ishikawa prefecture on January 7, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory Monday following a powerful earthquake off the coast of Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9. The advisory, affecting Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, warned of potential tsunami waves up to 1 meter high.

"As of 9:29 p.m. on the 13th, a tsunami warning has been issued. Tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted. Please check here for the latest information," the country's meteorological agency said on X.

The earthquake struck at approximately 9:19 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located offshore at a depth of about 19 miles, according to Japanese officials.

This is a developing story.

