Robbie Williams Surprises Fans By Officiating Wedding At Better Man Screening In NY

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams attends the "Better Man" special screening at Le Grand Rex on December 13, 2024 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Robbie Williams unexpectedly stepped into the role of a wedding officiant at a screening of his new film Better Man in New York.

On Jan. 12, blogger Ezra Cubero posted photos on X showing the 50-year-old Williams standing before a couple, wearing a leopard print coat, as he led the ceremony.

"At today's Better Man Q&A in NYC, Robbie Williams was vulnerable, receptive to the audience's energy, took time to have a heart to heart with his daughter, and then a man in the audience asked him, as an ordained minister, to officiate a marriage with his fiancé. Incredible," he wrote.

During the impromptu ceremony, Williams introduced the couple, who had been together for five years. He learned that the groom, Haldun, shared the same name as his Turkish father-in-law.

In a lighthearted moment, footage from the event captured the "Rock DJ" singer holding a jumbo-sized slushie as he officiated the surprise wedding. He said: "By the power vested in me by absolutely nobody – it's not legally binding, but it's legally binding in your heart and your heart and my heart."

Williams has been an ordained minister since 2002, when he received his license online to officiate the wedding of two of his best friends, guitarist Billy Morrison and his partner Jennifer Holliday.

Meanwhile, Williams has been busy promoting his film Better Man, which features him as a CGI chimpanzee. In addition to narrating the movie and providing vocals, Williams contributed the original song "Forbidden Road," which he recently discovered had been disqualified from the Academy Awards.

The song, nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, may have been ruled ineligible for the Oscars due to its melodic similarities to Jim Croce's "I Got a Name" from the 1972 film The Last American Hero. Williams was asked about the disqualification during his appearance on the red carpet at the Golden Globes last week.

