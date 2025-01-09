Business

Italy's Meloni Denies Discussing SpaceX Deal With Musk

By AFP news
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has told local media she has 'excellent relations' with Elon Musk
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has told local media she has 'excellent relations' with Elon Musk AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denied Thursday talking to Elon Musk about a cybersecurity deal with the American billionaire's SpaceX company following reports that sparked controversy in Italy.

"I have never spoken personally with Musk about these matters," she told journalists at her annual press conference in Rome.

In the wake of Meloni's whirlwind visit with President Donald Trump in Florida on Saturday, Italian media reported that Rome was in advanced talks with SpaceX for a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) contract to provide Italy with secure telecommunications.

In a message posted on his X network on Monday, Musk said he was "ready to provide Italy with the most advanced and secure connections".

Meloni acknowledged on Thursday that "SpaceX has presented the government with a technology that allows secure communication at the national level but above all at the global level".

She said that for Italy it "means above all guaranteeing secure communications with our diplomatic missions and, for example, our military contingents abroad".

Rumours a contract was discussed on the sidelines of Meloni's visit to Trump prompted outraged reactions from Italy's opposition parties.

The head of the main opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, demanded on Monday that Meloni and her government "immediately report on the discussions with Musk".

"If 1.5 billion euros of Italian money to use the satellites of an American billionaire in our country is the price to pay for his friendship, we do not agree," she said.

Meloni's office denied "categorically" media reports that stated that the contract with SpaceX was "discussed during the meeting with President-elect Donald Trump".

And on Monday the government said it "denies that contracts have been signed or that agreements have been reached between the Italian government and the company SpaceX to use the Starlink satellite communications system".

"The discussions with SpaceX are part of the in-depth talks that state bodies have with companies, in this case with those dealing with protected connections," it added in a statement, acknowledging that negotiations were under way.

Musk, 53, is the richest man on the planet and spent at least $250 million on Trump's presidential election campaign. As a reward he was named head of a new body charged with cutting public spending.

In an interview published on Friday by the Corriere della Sera, Meloni claimed to have "excellent relations" with Musk, whom she described as "a genius" and "an extraordinary innovator who always has his eye on the future".

Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Wildfire
Palisades, Eaton And Hurst Fires Across LA Destroy Homes, Force Evacuation
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accept Ankara's conditions
Turkey Threatens Military Operation Against Syrian Kurdish Fighters
Former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya, seen here in 2017, has been shot dead, Thai media reported
Former Cambodian Opposition MP Shot Dead In Bangkok: Thai Media
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics