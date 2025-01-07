World

Hundreds Of Young Workers Sue McDonald's UK Alleging Harassment

By AFP news
McDonald's UK has around 170,000 employees in the UK, many of whom are young workers
More than 700 young workers are suing McDonald's UK after widespread harassment claims were exposed in the media in 2023, law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday.

Leigh Day is seeking compensation from the US fast-food giant on behalf of current and former staff who were aged under 20 when working at McDonald's.

"Clients have described experiences of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism, and harassment," the legal firm said in a press release, saying more than 450 restaurants were involved.

It follows a BBC investigation in July 2023 highlighting the testimonies of those affected.

The fast-food chain is one of Britain's largest employers with around 170,000 staff, many of whom are young workers, including teenagers.

"Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action," a McDonald's spokesperson said Tuesday.

The fast-food giant said it had set up an online system allowing "employees in all company-owned and franchised restaurants the opportunity to speak up confidentially".

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, told a parliamentary committee in November 2023 that he was "absolutely determined to root out any of these behaviours".

McDonald's UK opened a specialist unit to investigate the allegations but unions told the same parliamentary committee it had not improved the situation.

Macrow is set to face questions from British MPs on Tuesday over the separate issue of employment rights.

"I've had to deal with homophobic comments from managers and crew members," said a 19-year-old unnamed employee quoted in Leigh Day's statement.

"My manager said if I can't deal with it, I should just leave the job," he added.

The law firm said another young worker claimed to have been repeatedly pestered for sex, and another claim involved a manager touching young staff inappropriately during shifts.

McDonald's UK faced harassment claims in 2019 when the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union alleged that more than 1,000 female employees had been victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

