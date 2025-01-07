Business

Asian Markets Mostly Rise After Tech-fuelled Wall St Rally

By
Shares in Tencent sank more than seven percent in Hong Kong after it was added to a US list of 'Chinese military companies'
Shares in Tencent sank more than seven percent in Hong Kong after it was added to a US list of 'Chinese military companies' AFP

Most markets rose in Asia on Tuesday following another rally on Wall Street sparked by tech giants as traders try to asses Donald Trump's tariff plans following a report he may take a more targeted approach.

Eyes were also on the release of closely watched US jobs data at the end of the week after the Federal Reserve scaled back its interest rate cut expectations and took a more hawkish turn.

After a tepid start to the week, Asian investors fought to recover on Tuesday after a tech-fuelled rally in the S&P and Nasdaq -- with Nvidia hitting a record -- as strong results from Taiwan-based chip giant Foxconn sparked a fresh rush for semiconductors.

The US gains were also helped after the Washington Post said Trump's aides were weighing plans to apply tariffs only to goods in certain critical sectors -- a more narrow definition than the president-elect previously proposed.

The report comes after Trump warned last year that he would slam huge levies on China, Canada and Mexico amid fears of a return to his hardball trade policy.

However, he later hit back at the Post story, saying it "incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong". He added that it was "just another example of Fake News".

Most markets rose in early Asia business, with Tokyo up more than two percent, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Manila were also up. Wellington and Jakarta fell.

Hong Kong also retreated, with tech firm Tencent diving more than seven percent at one point after it was named by the United States in a list of "Chinese military companies". Its US-listed shares shed 7.8 percent.

A spokesperson for Tencent said the company's inclusion on the list "is clearly a mistake", and that "we are not a military company or supplier".

Major battery manufacturer CATL, which was also named on the list, sank 5.2 percent in Shenzhen.

The announcement came just weeks before Trump returns to the White House, with many commentators fearing another trade war with China.

There is also growing concern that his plans to slash taxes, remove regulations, impose tariffs on imports and crack down on immigration will reignite inflation, putting pressure on the Fed to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

"While an aggressive Trump may try to deliver large fiscal stimulus, stronger demand would quickly run into a deteriorating supply side of the US economy," said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders.

"Despite being partially absorbed by the stronger US dollar and profit margins, substantially higher tariffs would be likely to increase goods inflation.

"But the greater threat to inflation probably comes from a crackdown on immigration, along with mass deportations, if it leads to labour shortages that would ultimately result in higher wages and services inflation."

Friday's non-farm payroll report is the next big marker for investors hoping for some idea about the Fed's plans for rates after it scaled back its forecasts for cuts in 2025 last month.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.4 percent at 40,264.50 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,642.30

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,209.64

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0382 from $1.0388 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2523 from $1.2518

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.22 yen from 157.64 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.92 pence from 82.98 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $73.35 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $76.13 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 42,706.56 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,249.66 (close)

Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Security fencing has been erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6th, 2025 congressional session to certify results of the 2024 presidential election won by Donald Trump
US Lawmakers To Certify Trump Win, Four Years After Capitol Riot
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
US-film-award-celebrity-entertainment-television-Globes-cinema
Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet, Award Show?
Yoon Suk Yeol plunged the country into political chaos on December 3 with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in his residence
S. Korea's Yoon Ignored Cabinet Opposition To Martial Law: Prosecutors
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics