Is Zendaya Engaged? Massive Ring At Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Sparks Rumors

Zendaya sparked engagement rumors with Tom Holland as she appeared on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet sporting a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger.

The Challengers star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, stunned in a custom burnt orange satin gown by Louis Vuitton, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach. The dramatic ensemble was paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and dazzling Bulgari jewelry, including a platinum High Jewelry necklace featuring a paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, a paraiba tourmaline ring, and diamond stud earrings.

While her glamorous jewelry choices wowed fans, it was a non-Bulgari piece—a ring on her left hand—that stole the spotlight, igniting whispers of an engagement reveal.

"Well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think??" one fan wrote on X, alongside photos of the diamond ring. "That is ROCK."

While Tom Holland and Zendaya, both 28, have not commented on the swirling engagement speculation, the couple has been candid about their relationship in recent years.

"It feels pretty normal. That's how we met," she told Vanity Fair in November of the Spider-Man: Homecoming casting process. "Literally, at a chemistry read."

"You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside," the star continued. "I love working with him."

Recently, Holland shared the reasons behind the couple's infrequent red carpet-appearances together. The actor was notably absent from the 2025 Golden Globes, marking the first time in a while he didn't accompany Zendaya. Their last joint appearance on the red carpet was at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Holland explained: "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."

Holland and Zendaya are also said to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, set for release in 2026. The movie will also reportedly feature Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.