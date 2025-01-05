Entertainment

Is Zendaya Engaged? Massive Ring At Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Sparks Rumors

By
Tom Holland and Zendaya
(L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Zendaya sparked engagement rumors with Tom Holland as she appeared on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet sporting a diamond ring on her left hand ring finger.

The Challengers star, nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, stunned in a custom burnt orange satin gown by Louis Vuitton, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach. The dramatic ensemble was paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and dazzling Bulgari jewelry, including a platinum High Jewelry necklace featuring a paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamonds, a paraiba tourmaline ring, and diamond stud earrings.

While her glamorous jewelry choices wowed fans, it was a non-Bulgari piece—a ring on her left hand—that stole the spotlight, igniting whispers of an engagement reveal.

"Well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think??" one fan wrote on X, alongside photos of the diamond ring. "That is ROCK."

While Tom Holland and Zendaya, both 28, have not commented on the swirling engagement speculation, the couple has been candid about their relationship in recent years.

"It feels pretty normal. That's how we met," she told Vanity Fair in November of the Spider-Man: Homecoming casting process. "Literally, at a chemistry read."

"You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside," the star continued. "I love working with him."

Recently, Holland shared the reasons behind the couple's infrequent red carpet-appearances together. The actor was notably absent from the 2025 Golden Globes, marking the first time in a while he didn't accompany Zendaya. Their last joint appearance on the red carpet was at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Holland explained: "Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us."

Holland and Zendaya are also said to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, set for release in 2026. The movie will also reportedly feature Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Security fencing has been erected around the US Capitol building ahead of the January 6th, 2025 congressional session to certify results of the 2024 presidential election won by Donald Trump

US Lawmakers To Certify Trump Win, Four Years After Capitol Riot

US-film-award-celebrity-entertainment-television-Globes-cinema
Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet, Award Show?
US President Joe Biden has decided to block the proposed $14.9 billion purchase of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel and will reportedly announce the move as soon as Friday
Biden To Block US-Japan Steel Deal: US Media
Yoon Suk Yeol plunged the country into political chaos on December 3 with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in his residence
S. Korea's Yoon Ignored Cabinet Opposition To Martial Law: Prosecutors
Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots was fired as head coach on Sunday after just one season in charge.
NFL Patriots Fire Head Coach Mayo After Miserable Debut Season
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics