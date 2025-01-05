World

Canada's Trudeau Expected To Resign As Liberal Party Leader Amid Mounting Pressure

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appeared to brush off controversy over the surprise resignation of his finance minister, who also served as deputy prime minister
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning to step down as Liberal Party Leader as early as Monday, according to The Globe and Mail.

The anticipated announcement follows a significant decline in public approval ratings and growing discontent within his caucus, with some members urging him to resign. Three sources informed the Canadian newspaper that while the exact timing remains uncertain, Trudeau is expected to announce a critical national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

One source, who recently spoke with Trudeau, stated that the PM recognizes the importance of announcing his resignation ahead of the Liberal caucus meeting to avoid the appearance of being pushed out by his party members.

The three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also indicated uncertainty about who might succeed Trudeau as the Liberal Party leader. It remains unclear whether he would step down immediately following the announcement or continue serving until a new leader is chosen. The Liberal Party's national executive group is scheduled to meet later this week, according to The Globe and Mail.

Trudeau had already been under pressure from his party, but tensions reached a breaking point on Dec. 16 when Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly resigned. Freeland cited concerns over "spending gimmicks" and a lack of decisive action in addressing President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs as her reasons for stepping down.

"We need to take [Trump's tariff] threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war," Freeland wrote to Trudeau in a resignation letter she made public. "That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment."

Trudeau's silence following Freeland's resignation has fueled mounting concern among Liberal members of Parliament, with renewed calls for him to step down. According to The Globe and Mail, caucuses from Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec—representing a combined 131 of the party's 153 seats in the House of Commons—have indicated that the majority of their members no longer support Trudeau.

Adding to the pressure, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), whose support is crucial for the Liberals to maintain their governing position in the House, also called for Trudeau's resignation in December, following Freeland's abrupt departure.

In a post published to X on Dec. 20, Singh wrote: "Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them."

