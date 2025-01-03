U.S. Politics

Speaker Mike Johnson Faces Setback As GOP Defections Mount In Initial House Speaker Vote

Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson talks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Speaker Mike Johnson is on course to fall short in the first House speaker vote, with the current tally suggesting a loss. The House is expected to proceed directly to a second vote without pause.

The House Democratic whip has advised members to promptly return to the floor to prepare for the next roll call vote.

Rep. Keith Self cast his vote for Freedom Caucus member Byron Donalds, while Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Ralph Norman of North Carolina supported Reps. Tom Emmer and Jim Jordan, respectively. In addition to these defections, six GOP lawmakers abstained during the initial vote. Self, positioned among the dissenters, has largely remained quiet and reserved.

Despite the setbacks, Rep. Victoria Spartz, a former holdout, threw her support behind Johnson.

Donalds, speaking to CNN before the vote, acknowledged that colleagues had approached him about running for speaker but stated he wasn't considering the role.

At least six Republican lawmakers have skipped their initial votes for House Speaker, casting uncertainty on whether Mike Johnson can secure the necessary support on the first ballot.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Andrew Clyde, Michael Cloud, Paul Gosar, Andy Harris, and Chip Roy remained silent when their names were called during the roll call vote. However, they will have another opportunity to cast their votes at the end of the process.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky followed through on his promise, casting his vote for a candidate other than Mike Johnson in the House speakership election.

