World

Belgium Becomes First EU Country To Ban Disposable E-cigarettes

By
An EU study found single-use e-cigarettes were popular with people aged 15-24
An EU study found single-use e-cigarettes were popular with people aged 15-24 AFP

Wildly popular with young people for their dizzying array of flavours, including apple, watermelon and cola, the time is up for disposable e-cigarettes in Belgium -- the first EU country to ban them.

From January 1, it will be forbidden to sell single-use vapes in Belgium, a bid to protect young people's health as part of a national anti-tobacco plan.

The European Union aims to achieve a tobacco-free generation by 2040, reducing the 27-country bloc's smoking population from around 25 percent now to less than five percent of the total.

Some EU countries plan to bring that deadline forward.

Vapes are often promoted as less harmful than smoking traditional tobacco products.

They attract younger users with their colourful packaging and the promise of mouth-watering flavours, and the advantage of avoiding that nasty smoke smell on fingers.

But since e-cigarettes still contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, critics fear they could be a potential stepping stone to more traditional tobacco products.

"The problem is that young people start using vapes without always knowing their nicotine content, and nicotine is addictive," said Nora Melard, spokeswoman for the Alliance for a Tobacco-Free Society in Belgium.

"We have young people saying they wake up at night to take a puff," she told AFP. "It's very worrying."

Belgium boasts it has reacted quickly to the dangers posed by disposable e-cigarettes, which hit the market more than five years ago.

In 2021, the federal government submitted a proposal to the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, to ban single-use vapes.

The commission, which must give its approval for any sales ban, accorded a green light to Belgium in March 2024, paving the way for a national law to enter into force.

France has obtained EU acceptance for a similar ban.

Once enacted, the French law will ban the production, sale and free offer of vapes, with a fine of 100,000 euros ($104,000) for any violations.

Health authorities in France and Belgium say that chronic nicotine consumption is especially harmful to the adolescent brain and could encourage use of other drugs.

An EU study in 2023 found the majority of e-cigarette users opted for a rechargeable vape but the single-use versions were popular with young people aged 15 to 24.

Easy to use and advertised everywhere on social media, disposable vapes are also attractive for their low cost.

At five or six euros, one single-use vape is half the price of a 20-pack of cigarettes. Some allow for up to 9,000 puffs, the equivalent of more than 300 cigarettes, according to experts.

Many Brussels tobacco shops are running out of single-use e-cigarettes, as renewal is impossible.

"I don't understand why vapes are banned and not tobacco, which is also dangerous," one young user, Ilias Ratbi, told AFP.

Others welcome the ban. "I think it's good to stop selling it," said Yona Bujniak in central Brussels. "There are a lot of young people who start without necessarily thinking about the consequences."

Opponents also point to the "ecological disaster" caused by disposable vapes.

When seeking the EU's approval for its ban, Belgium argued that the plastic single-use vape with its lithium battery usually gets thrown away within five days of purchase.

By contrast, the rechargeable versions can last for around six or seven months.

From January 1, it will be forbidden to sell single-use vapes in Belgium
From January 1, it will be forbidden to sell single-use vapes in Belgium AFP
Tags
Belgium
Most Read
Asian stocks mostly fall in thin holiday trade, following a late drop on Wall Street last week

New Year Nerves Hit Asian Stocks

South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
This handout from the South Korean Presidential Office taken on December 3, 2024 shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering a speech to declare martial law in Seoul
South Korea Investigators Seek Arrest Of Impeached President Over No-show
Supporters of Abdullah Ocalan rallied in Cologne, Germany, in February 2024 to mark the 25th anniversary of his arrest
Jailed PKK Leader Says 'Ready' To Support Turkey Peace Drive
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics