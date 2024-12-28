World

Putin Apologises To Azerbaijan Without Claiming Responsibility In Plane Crash

By
Russia has said its air defence was working in Grozny when an Azerbaijani Airlines flight attempted to land there before crashing
Russia has said its air defence was working in Grozny when an Azerbaijani Airlines flight attempted to land there before crashing AFP

Vladimir Putin admitted Saturday Russian air defence was working when an Azerbaijani Airlines plane tried to land in Grozny before crashing, breaking the Kremlin's silence as speculation mounted Russia may have accidentally shot the plane.

The Russian leader called his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, apologising the incident took place in Russian airspace, while stopping short of saying Russian air defence shot the plane.

Baku, meanwhile, said Aliyev had "emphasised" to Putin that the plane was hit by outside interference over Russia, saying it wanted those responsible "held accountable."

The phone call between the allies came three days after the Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people of 67 onboard.

Western experts have pointed the finger at Russia, while the US said it had "early indications" the plane was shot.

Putin told Aliyev the plane had tried to land in Grozny "several times."

"During this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones and Russian air defence was repelling these attacks," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

It added that: "Vladimir Putin had presented his apologies that the tragic incident happened in Russia's air space and again expressed his deep and genuine condolences to the families of the dead, wishing a quick recovery to those affected."

But Aliyev appeared in no doubt that the plane was shot at over Russia.

"President Ilham Aliyev emphasised that the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane encountered external physical and technical interference while in Russian airspace, resulting in a complete loss of control," Baku's presidency said in a statement.

It added Aliyev "highlighted that the multiple holes in the aircraft's fuselage, injuries sustained by passengers and crew due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight, and testimonies from surviving flight attendants and passengers confirm evidence of external physical and technical interference."

Survivors have told the media about hearing an "explosion" as the plane attempted to land.

Aliyev's office said Baku wanted an investigation "ensuring those responsible are held accountable."

Speculation has swirled for days, with the US weighing in Friday.

Its White House spokesman John Kirby said Washington had "early indications that would certainly point to the possibility that this jet was brought down by Russian air defence systems."

Putin's phone call came after the Kremlin had earlier said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the speculations.

Moscow also said it will work with an investigation by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

While some in Azerbaijan -- a Russian ally -- have called for an apology from Moscow, Kazakhstan, one of Moscow's main allies, has not pointed the finger at Russia.

Russian officials had earlier said that Ukrainian drones were attacking Grozny that day.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said he also spoke to Aliyev on Saturday, saying the footage of the plane make it looks "very much like an air defence missile strike."

"The key priority now is a thorough investigation that will answer all questions about what really happened. Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation," Zelensky said on social media.

The EU, meanwhile, urged a "swift, independent international investigation."

Its top diplomat Kaja Kallas said the crash was a "stark reminder" of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which international investigations said was downed by a surface-to-air missile by Russian-backed rebels over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

A series of airlines have this week began cancelling flights to Russia after the incident, including national carriers of Moscow's allies.

The vast majority of Western airlines have stopped flights to Russia since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive.

Turkmenistan Airlines -- the national carrier of the reclusive Central Asian state -- was the latest airline to announce cancellations Saturday.

It said that "regular flights between Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat were cancelled from 30/12/2024 to 31/01/2025," without giving an explanation.

The decision came after UAE airline flydubai suspended flights between Dubai and the southern Russian cities of Mineralnye Vody and Sochi that were scheduled between December 27 and January 3.

Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air has suspended its flights to Russia's Urals city of Yekaterinburg until the end of January.

Earlier this week, Israeli airline El Al said it was suspending its flights to Moscow for a week.

Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts
South Korea's Parliament Votes To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
Doctor and microscope
Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (blue), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells
New Bird Flu Mutation Discovered In US As Cat Infections Cause Alarm
An image taken from a handout video provided by the Huthis' official Al-Masirah TV station shows the damage to the airport from an Israeli strike
Israeli Strikes Hit Yemen As Netanyahu Fires Warning
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics