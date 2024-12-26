Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue

ChatGPT experienced disruptions for many users on Thursday afternoon, with OpenAI reporting that its AI app was encountering glitches for some users.

"ChatGPT, the API and Sora are currently experiencing high error rates. The issue is caused by an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring," the artificial intelligence company posted in an update to its status page after the technical glitches cropped up.

"We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," the company added.

Over 15,000 incidents were reported by OpenAI users on Thursday afternoon, primarily involving issues with ChatGPT, according to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks the real-time status of websites and services.

This is a developing story.