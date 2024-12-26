Tech AI

Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue

By
FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
This illustration photograph taken on October 30, 2023, shows the logo of ChatGPT, a language model-based chatbot developed by OpenAI, on a smartphone in Mulhouse, eastern France. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

ChatGPT experienced disruptions for many users on Thursday afternoon, with OpenAI reporting that its AI app was encountering glitches for some users.

"ChatGPT, the API and Sora are currently experiencing high error rates. The issue is caused by an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring," the artificial intelligence company posted in an update to its status page after the technical glitches cropped up.

"We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," the company added.

Over 15,000 incidents were reported by OpenAI users on Thursday afternoon, primarily involving issues with ChatGPT, according to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks the real-time status of websites and services.

This is a developing story.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

Emergency specialists work at the crash site
32 Survivors As Azerbaijani Jet Crashes In Kazakhstan
Doctor and microscope
Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
Trump Vows To Pursue Death Penalty Aggressively After Biden Commutes Sentencing
FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics