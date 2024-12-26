World

Panama President Rules Out Talks With Trump Over Canal Threat

By
A cargo ship passes through the Miraflores locks on the Panama Canal
A cargo ship passes through the Miraflores locks on the Panama Canal AFP

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday ruled out negotiations with Donald Trump over control of the Panama Canal, which the US president-elect threatened to demand be returned to Washington.

Mulino also rejected the possibility of reducing canal tolls for US vessels, and denied that China had any influence over the vital waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"If there is an intention to talk, then there's nothing to talk about," Mulino told a weekly press conference.

"The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians. There's no possibility of opening any kind of conversation around this reality, which has cost the country blood, sweat and tears," he added.

The canal, inaugurated in 1914, was built by the United States but handed to Panama on December 31, 1999, under treaties signed some two decades earlier by then-US president Jimmy Carter and Panamanian nationalist leader Omar Torrijos.

Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the canal and hinted at China's growing influence.

If Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," he said.

Mulino said the usage fees were "not set at the whim of the president or the administrator" of the interoceanic waterway, but under a long-established "public and open process."

"There is absolutely no Chinese interference or participation in anything to do with the Panama Canal," Mulino said.

On Tuesday, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the US embassy in Panama City chanting "Trump, animal, leave the canal alone" and burning an image of the incoming American president.

Most Read
Manmohan Singh studied economics to find a way to eradicate poverty in India

India's Former PM Manmohan Singh Dies Aged 92

Emergency specialists work at the crash site
32 Survivors As Azerbaijani Jet Crashes In Kazakhstan
Doctor and microscope
Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
Trump Vows To Pursue Death Penalty Aggressively After Biden Commutes Sentencing
FRANCE-INTERNET-TECHNOLOGY-CHATGPT
Is ChatGPT Down? Thousands Report AI App's Outage Issue
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics