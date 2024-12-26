Science/Health Health

Norovirus Symptoms: Minnesota Sees Surge, Doubling Typical Cases Amid Holiday Season

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports a significant increase in Norovirus outbreaks across the state, with over 40 cases documented so far this year—double the usual number.

Norovirus, commonly called the stomach flu, is highly contagious. As the holiday season continues, health experts urge the public to take precautions: wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid preparing food for three days after symptoms subside, and promptly clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated.

While Norovirus typically surges during winter, this year's rise mirrors a similar trend seen nationwide.

"Every so many years, we see a really high number of cases, and that could just be from a different strain circulating. So that is probably what is happening right now," said Carlota Meduse with MDH.

"We are seeing it everywhere: long-term care settings, schools, gatherings and events, we've seen it all," she said.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, a group of highly contagious viruses, is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. It causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and is particularly common during colder months.

The virus was first identified in an outbreak at a school in Norwalk, Ohio, in 1968, leading to its initial designation as the Norwalk virus.

Norovirus symptoms

Norovirus symptoms typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Additional symptoms may include headache, fever, and body aches.

Symptoms generally develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last for one to three days.

Norovirus can make you feel extremely ill, leading to vomiting and diarrhea, which may result in dehydration if your body can't retain enough nutrients. Signs of dehydration include:

  • Peeing less frequently or having dark-colored urine.
  • Dry mouth.
  • Weakness or dizziness.
  • Headache.

Children may exhibit these symptoms as well as additional signs, such as:

  • Crying without tears.
  • Increased fussiness.
  • Unusual sleepiness during the day.
Norovirus
