S. Korea's Opposition Moves To Impeach Acting President

By
South Korea Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Courts AFP

South Korea's opposition said Thursday it filed an impeachment motion against acting president Han Duck-soo, after he refused to appoint Constitutional Court judges to complete the process of removing his predecessor from office.

South Korea fell in a political crisis when President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently suspended, declared martial law on December 3.

Yoon was stripped of his duties by parliament on December 14 over the action, but a constitutional court ruling upholding the decision by lawmakers is necessary to complete the impeachment process.

But Han has refused to approve the appointments of three judge nominees to fill the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Court -- essentially holding up the procedure to remove Yoon.

The opposition Democratic Party is therefore now pushing to impeach Han too.

"We have filed the motion... and will report it to the plenary session today," MP Park Sung-joon told reporters at the National Assembly of the action against Han.

"We will put it to a vote tomorrow."

Han's refusal to formally appoint the three judges proves that he "does not have the will or qualification to uphold the Constitution," the Democratic Party's floor leader Park Chan-dae told reporters.

If the court were to proceed with the impeachment process without the additional three judges, all six current judges would need to unanimously agree to remove Yoon from office. A single dissenting vote would reinstate Yoon.

Han has said that he would certify the judges' appointments only if his ruling People Power Party and the opposition reach a compromise on the nominees.

"The consistent principle embedded in our Constitution and laws is to refrain from exercising significant exclusive presidential powers, including the appointment of constitutional institutions," Han argued.

"A consensus between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, representing the people, must first be reached," added the 75-year-old career bureaucrat.

If the opposition passes the impeachment motion against Han in Friday's vote, it would mark the first time democratic South Korea has impeached an acting president.

In Han's place, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok would step in as acting president.

South Korea
