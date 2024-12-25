Legendary Eagles Linebacker Bill Bergey Dies At 79 After Cancer Battle

Former Eagles linebacker Bill Bergey, a football legend known for his dominance on the field, died at the age of 79 after a three-year battle with cancer, his son Jake announced on social media.

"The best father, friend, grandfather, football player and outright great person in this world. I will truly miss him. Love you, dad," Jake wrote.

Bergey was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 1969 AFL Draft, where he quickly made an impact, earning AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection. He spent five productive seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Eagles, where he solidified his legacy.

During his time with Philadelphia, Bergey earned four Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro honors, and was named second-team All-Pro three additional times. His standout season came in 1974, when he recorded five interceptions and 3.5 sacks, finishing as runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year to Pittsburgh's Mean Joe Greene.

Bergey capped his career in 1980, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his final NFL season. He retired with an impressive 27 interceptions, 18.5 sacks, and 21 fumble recoveries. After his playing days, Bergey stayed connected to the game, serving as an analyst for the Eagles Radio Network.

In a 2023 interview with the Eagles' website, Bill Bergey shared how Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, a fellow football legend, became a trusted confidant after Bergey was diagnosed with jaw cancer in 2021.

"He has kind of been my inspiration," Bergey said. "He keeps me on the up and up. 'Just remember,' he would say, 'You're a football player, you're tough, and you can beat this. You can handle this.'

"He didn't give me a Knute Rockne rah-rah-type of a talk. He just said, 'Bill, one thing. Are you eating?' And I said, 'No, I'm not really eating much at all.' And he was this blunt, 'You either eat or you die.' And I said, 'OK, I think I'm going to start eating then.'

"He talks about his five brothers, that he didn't want to get out of his room one day, and the five brothers said, 'Well, you're getting out of here whether you want to or not.' And the five brothers just took him right down the hall and gave him a nice long walk. And he appreciated that.

"And I will tell you one thing. My kids have stepped up to the plate like I've never seen anybody step up to the plate. My three boys drove me all over the place, gave my wife (Micky Kay) a break. I don't know if I could have made it without them."