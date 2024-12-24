U.S.

Trump Vows To Pursue Death Penalty Aggressively After Biden Commutes Sentencing

By
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
AFP

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that, upon taking office, he will direct the Department of Justice to "vigorously pursue the death penalty" following President Joe Biden's decision to commute the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life in prison on Monday.

Trump stated on Truth Social, "As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters. We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!" This statement reflects his long-standing support for the death penalty, which was a key aspect of his tough-on-crime rhetoric during the 2024 campaign.

Following Biden's commutation, which Trump criticized as "makes no sense" on Truth Social, only three federal inmates will still face the death penalty when Trump takes office in January.

After President Biden commuted the sentences of most federal death row inmates — a move Trump called "makes no sense" on Truth Social — only three individuals will remain on federal death row when the president-elect takes office in January.

The three remaining individuals facing the death penalty are all linked to horrific mass shootings or terrorist attacks: Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018; Dylann Roof, a White nationalist who murdered nine people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the brothers responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Although Biden's commutation decisions cannot be reversed when Trump assumes office, the incoming administration's Justice Department could seek the death penalty in future cases.

Throughout his campaign, Trump emphasized his commitment to tough-on-crime policies, including advocating for more frequent use of the death penalty. During his 2024 campaign launch, he vowed to pursue the death penalty for drug dealers and announced plans to push for legislation imposing the death penalty on anyone caught trafficking children across the U.S. border.

In the final weeks of the 2024 campaign, Trump made repeated pledges to advocate for the death penalty for any migrant who kills a U.S. citizen or law enforcement officer.

Biden's commutation decisions on Monday sparked mixed reactions. While some families of those whose sentences were commuted expressed relief, others, particularly families of the victims, voiced anger. The widow of Bryan Hurst, an Ohio police officer killed in 2005 by Daryl Lawrence, whose sentence was commuted, expressed her family's disappointment in a statement provided to CNN affiliate WBNS.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy

Biden Commutes 37 Federal Death Row Inmates' Sentencing Ahead Of Trump Presidency

North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
Ukraine Claims Russia Gave Fake Documents To North Korean Soldiers On Battlefield
Putin has previously threatened to target Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile
Putin Vows 'Destruction' On Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack
Christmas Party Hosts Don't Mind if You Decline Invitations; Researchers Claim Americans Just Overthink Saying No
Santa Tracker 2024 Live: Where To Track Yuletide Journey Around The World?
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica during a ceremony to mark the launch of Jubilee 2025
On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis Launches Holy Jubilee Year
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics