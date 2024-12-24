World

Russian Cargo Ship 'Ursa Major' Sinks In Mediterranean After Explosion

By
Shots Fired: Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots, Boards Cargo Ship in Black Sea
Russia's warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean between Spain and Algeria following an engine room explosion, Russia's foreign ministry confirmed. Fourteen crew members were rescued and transported to the Spanish port of Cartagena, while two remain missing.

According to Russian news agency Interfax, the ship departed St. Petersburg 12 days ago. Its owner stated that the vessel was en route to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, carrying two cranes weighing 380 tonnes each for the port. However, this destination has not been independently verified.

Before the Ursa Major sank, Spain's maritime rescue agency, Salvamento Marítimo, reported that 14 crew members were found on a lifeboat and safely transported to Spain. Shortly afterward, a Russian warship arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operation.

The Ursa Major was in the same Mediterranean area as another sanctioned Russian vessel, the Sparta, when it encountered trouble. Both ships had been seen traveling through the English Channel last week, reportedly under escort. Earlier this month, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that Sparta was heading to Russia's naval base in Tartous, Syria, to retrieve military equipment following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

On Monday, a Kremlin official stated that Russia was in discussions with Syria's new leadership regarding the future of its two military facilities, addressing both diplomatic and military concerns.

The Ursa Major's owner, Oboronlogistika, has been involved in transporting cargo to Tartous, though reports indicate Sparta was en route to Port Said in Egypt on Tuesday. According to marine transport monitoring site LSEG, the Ursa Major's automatic identification system (AIS) had been set to Vladivostok as its destination since December 11. The ship's last recorded visit to Tartous was in July.

On Monday, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) reported that the Sparta had experienced a breakdown off the coast of Portugal, but the issue was subsequently resolved. Confusion arose because the Ursa Major was previously known as Sparta III, making it unclear which vessel the Ukrainians were referencing.

Complicating matters further, the Sparta faced additional difficulties a week earlier in rough seas off Brittany in northwestern France. According to Radio France Inter, the Russian cargo ship initially failed to respond to French communications on December 17 but later acknowledged it was experiencing technical problems.

Tags
St. Petersburg
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy

Biden Commutes 37 Federal Death Row Inmates' Sentencing Ahead Of Trump Presidency

North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
Ukraine Claims Russia Gave Fake Documents To North Korean Soldiers On Battlefield
Putin has previously threatened to target Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile
Putin Vows 'Destruction' On Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack
Christmas Party Hosts Don't Mind if You Decline Invitations; Researchers Claim Americans Just Overthink Saying No
Santa Tracker 2024 Live: Where To Track Yuletide Journey Around The World?
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica during a ceremony to mark the launch of Jubilee 2025
On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis Launches Holy Jubilee Year
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics