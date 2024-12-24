World

South Korea's Opposition Vows To Impeach Acting President

By
An effigy of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at a rally calling for his ouster in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace at the weekend
An effigy of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at a rally calling for his ouster in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace at the weekend AFP

South Korea's opposition said Tuesday it would impeach acting president Han Duck-soo in protest at the interim leader's refusal to sign into law special bills to investigate his impeached predecessor.

The main opposition Democratic Party had set Christmas Eve as the deadline for Han to promulgate two special bills investigating suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, as well as graft allegations surrounding his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

The conservative leader was stripped of his duties by parliament on December 14 following his brief declaration of martial law 11 days earlier, which plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.

But Han, who stepped in to replace Yoon, rejected the opposition's demand at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, insisting on bipartisan agreements for the two bills.

Han's stance "left us no other option but to interpret it as his intention to continue the insurrection by delaying proceedings", opposition floor leader Park Chan-dae told a press briefing.

"We will immediately initiate impeachment proceedings against Han."

The warning came 10 days after Yoon was impeached in an opposition-led vote, suspending him from presidential duties pending a Constitutional Court ruling on whether to uphold the decision.

The opposition is seeking two special independent investigative bodies to look into Yoon's martial law declaration and the controversial affairs of first lady Kim, including alleged bribery.

Yoon is currently under investigation by a joint team comprising police, the defence ministry, and anti-corruption investigators.

The opposition says it needs only a simple majority in the 300-member parliament to impeach Han, as this is the threshold for a cabinet member.

The ruling People Power Party, however, argues that a two-thirds majority is required since Han is currently serving as acting president.

Most Read
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has been trying to shore up his international legacy

Biden Commutes 37 Federal Death Row Inmates' Sentencing Ahead Of Trump Presidency

North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
Ukraine Claims Russia Gave Fake Documents To North Korean Soldiers On Battlefield
Putin has previously threatened to target Kyiv with a hypersonic ballistic missile
Putin Vows 'Destruction' On Ukraine After Kazan Drone Attack
Luigi Mangione wore a white shirt, burgundy sweatshirt and was shackled during his appearance
Accused Killer Of US Insurance CEO Pleads Not Guilty To 'Terrorist' Murder
The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington
Trump Threatens To Take Back Control Of Panama Canal
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics