Flight MH370: Malaysia Approves Renewed Search For Missing Plane With Ocean Infinity

The Malaysian Cabinet has approved a renewed effort to locate Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which disappeared in 2014 over the southern Indian Ocean.

On Dec. 20, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that U.S.-based marine exploration company Ocean Infinity will lead the search for the aircraft's wreckage in a 5800-square-mile area off Western Australia's coast.

"They have informed us that the best time for searching is between January and April. We are trying to finalise the contract as soon as possible. They have committed that the search will begin once the contract is signed," Loke said, according to The Straits Times.

The Cabinet agreed in principle on December 13 to move forward with a renewed search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370.

The Transport Ministry is currently negotiating the terms of the contract with U.S.-based Ocean Infinity, with finalization expected in early 2025. The agreement will follow a "no find, no fee" model, ensuring no payment is made if the wreckage remains undiscovered. If successful, Ocean Infinity is seeking a fee of US$70 million, mirroring the terms proposed during the 2018 search.

"The contract will last for about 18 months. All other terms and conditions will be finalised and brought to the Attorney-General's Chamber for vetting," Loke said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard during its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite multiple search efforts over the years, including a costly operation in the southern Indian Ocean, no definitive traces of the aircraft have been found.

Since its disappearance, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. Speculations have ranged from claims of a deliberate "death-dive" by the pilot to suggestions of a possible hijacking. However, none of these theories have been substantiated by official investigations.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, a Beijing court commenced hearings for compensation claims filed by over 40 families of Chinese passengers who were on board the flight. These families account for two-thirds of the total passenger manifest.