U.S.

Amazon Workers In US Strike Days Before Christmas

By
Workers at several Amazon facilities from southern California to New York are picketing
Workers at several Amazon facilities from southern California to New York are picketing AFP

Thousands of workers at Amazon facilities across the United States went on strike Thursday, the Teamsters Union said, halting work at the height of the busy holiday gift-giving season.

The union, which says it represents some 10,000 workers at the massive online retailer's facilities around the country, called the action the "largest strike against Amazon in US history."

Workers will picket at facilities in New York, Atlanta, southern California, San Francisco and Illinois, with other Amazon Teamsters "prepared to join them," the union said in a statement.

"The nationwide action follows Amazon's repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with the thousands of Amazon workers who organized with the Teamsters," it said.

Less than a week before the Christmas holiday, the strike threatens a significant disruption of deliveries of Amazon orders as Americans rush to send last-minute gifts.

"If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed," Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien said in the statement.

"We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it."

Workers at a New York facility became the first Amazon employees to unionize in April 2022, with several other sites since following suit.

Originally an independent union, the Amazon workers voted in June to affiliate with the Teamsters.

Amazon has repeatedly sought to block the unionization efforts, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

The Teamsters represents only a tiny fraction of the 1.5 million employees at Amazon, the nation's second largest private employer after Walmart.

The union has some 1.3 million members nationwide in sectors ranging from freight delivery to cafeteria employees.

In the 2024 presidential election, the union chose not to endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, the first time it did not back the Democratic nominee since 2000.

Tags
Christmas
Most Read
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Who Was Bob Lee? Nima Momeni Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

Matt Gaetz's exit as pick for attorney general marks Donald Trump's first setback in appointing allies to key positions
House Ethics Committee Votes To Release Report On Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz Amid Allegations
Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert West Virginia: Search On For 15-Month-Old Girl Makynlee Morrow
US President-elect Donald Trump has launched a slate of lawsuits that critics worry could push media to self-censor
With Spate Of Lawsuits, Trump Goes After US Media
Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying away, saying his presence would 'wreck' the summit
Russia Detains Uzbek Man Over Killing Of General Linked To Ukraine Charges
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics