World

Russia Detains Uzbek Man Over Killing Of General Linked To Ukraine Charges

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin is staying away, saying his presence would 'wreck' the summit
AFP

Russia announced on Wednesday that it had arrested a man from Uzbekistan in connection with the killing of a senior Russian general and his assistant in Moscow the previous day.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radiological, biological, and chemical protection forces, was killed by a remotely detonated bomb placed in an electric scooter outside his apartment building.

The attack occurred a day after Ukrainian prosecutors indicted Kirillov in absentia for Russia's use of banned chemical weapons in its invasion of Ukraine. A source later told CNN that Ukraine's security service, the SBU, was behind the bombing.

Russia's Investigative Committee stated that the 29-year-old Uzbek suspect was recruited by the SBU and acted on its orders. The committee claimed the suspect was promised a $100,000 cash reward and the opportunity to flee and live in a European country.

"The detainee received a homemade explosive device and placed it on an electric scooter which he parked at the entrance to the residential building where Igor Kirillov lived," the committee said.

The Investigative Committee added that the suspect had rented a car and equipped it with a surveillance camera to monitor Kirillov's residence. The footage was reviewed by the attack's organizers in Ukraine's eastern city of Dnipro, who remotely detonated the bomb when they saw Kirillov and his assistant leave the building on Ryazansky Street early Tuesday morning.

Kirillov, 54, was the highest-ranking military official known to have been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A source within Ukraine's SBU told CNN that Kirillov's "inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians" and emphasized that "retribution for war crimes is inevitable."

His assassination not only targeted Russia's military leadership but also struck close to the heart of the nation, occurring just 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the Kremlin. It marked the fourth killing of a prominent military figure on Russian soil in the past two months.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Who Was Bob Lee? Nima Momeni Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
ABC News Pays $15M To Trump Over Defamation Settlement
The leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz is well ahead in opinion polls
Germany's Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections
Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert West Virginia: Search On For 15-Month-Old Girl Makynlee Morrow
A handout photograph by the civil aviation authority shows damage in the control tower at Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi Airport after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte
At Least 14 Killed As Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics