Business

Japan's Honda And Nissan To Begin Merger Talks: Report

By
Honda and Nissan had already deepened ties earlier in 2024 when they agreed to explore a strategic partnership on electric vehicles
Honda and Nissan had already deepened ties earlier in 2024 when they agreed to explore a strategic partnership on electric vehicles AFP

Japanese auto giants Honda Motor and Nissan Motor will enter talks on a merger aimed at helping them compete against Tesla and other electric vehicle makers, newspaper Nikkei reported early Wednesday.

The two firms are looking to operate under a single holding company and will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for the new entity, according to the Tokyo-based Nikkei.

It reported that Honda and Nissan will consider bringing in Mitsubishi Motors, of which Nissan is the top shareholder, under the holding company to create one of the world's largest auto groups.

Honda and Nissan issued almost identical statements in response, saying the details in the report had not been announced by either firm, and that they are "exploring various possibilities for future collaboration, leveraging each other's strengths," as previously announced.

In March, Japan's number two and three automakers, after rival Toyota, deepened ties when they agreed to explore a strategic partnership on electric vehicles.

Analysts said the move was aimed at catching up with Chinese competitors such as BYD who have stolen a march on EVs while Japanese firms have lost ground by focusing more on hybrid vehicles.

China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter in 2023, helped by its dominance in electric cars.

Honda announced plans in May to double investment in electric vehicles to $65 billion by 2030, part of its ambitious target set three years ago of achieving 100 percent EV sales by 2040.

Nissan has signalled similar ambitions, saying in March that 16 of the 30 new models it plans to launch over the next three years would be "electrified".

The world's auto giants are increasingly prioritising electric and hybrid vehicles, with demand growing for less polluting models as concern about climate change grows.

At the same time, however, there has been a slowdown in the EV market on the back of consumer concern about high prices, reliability, range and a lack of charging points.

Hybrids that combine battery power and internal combustion engines have proved enduringly popular in Japan, accounting for 40 percent of sales in 2022.

But Japanese firms' focus on hybrids has left them in the slow lane in meeting the growing appetite for purely electric vehicles.

Just 1.7 percent of cars sold in Japan in 2022 were electric -- compared to 15 percent in western Europe and 5.3 percent in the United States.

Most Read
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Who Was Bob Lee? Nima Momeni Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
ABC News Pays $15M To Trump Over Defamation Settlement
The leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz is well ahead in opinion polls
Germany's Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Triggering Early Elections
Missing 8-Month-Old Girl ‘Nyla Crockett’ Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
Amber Alert West Virginia: Search On For 15-Month-Old Girl Makynlee Morrow
A handout photograph by the civil aviation authority shows damage in the control tower at Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi Airport after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte
At Least 14 Killed As Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics