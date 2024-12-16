U.S.

Amber Alert West Virginia: Search On For 15-Month-Old Girl Makynlee Morrow

Missing 8-Month-Old Girl 'Nyla Crockett' Has Been Located After an Amber Alert Was Issued by Police
An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-month-old Makynlee Morrow, who was allegedly abducted from the Cabell and Wayne County areas of West Virginia.

Authorities are searching for a Blue Subaru Legacy with West Virginia license plate 4HF387.

Makynlee has been missing since December 16 and is believed to be with her father, Joshua Morrow, 42, who is listed as the non-custodial parent and an "associated companion" in the alert. Authorities said that the suspect is a white male with blue eyes. He is 6′1″ and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-272-5131.

This is a developing story.

