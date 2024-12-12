World

Trump 'Vehemently' Opposed To Ukraine Firing Missiles Deep Into Russia

By
Washington has supplied its long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate deep inside Russia
Washington has supplied its long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate deep inside Russia AFP

President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview published Thursday that he disagrees "very vehemently" with Ukraine firing US-supplied missiles deep into Russia.

But Trump insisted he would not abandon Ukraine as US support for Kyiv would be key leverage in efforts to bring the war to a close.

Washington has supplied its long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking angry retaliation from Moscow which has responded with its new hypersonic missile.

"I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?" he said in an interview with Time Magazine which named him its "person of the year" on Thursday.

ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometers) according to publicly available data.

The interview was conducted before Thanksgiving and Trump's high-profile meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brokered by France's president on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral.

"We're just escalating this war and making it worse."

Pressed on his support for Ukraine, which has been lukewarm with the Republican questioning the cost of backing Kyiv, Trump said he would use Washington's backing as leverage to bring the war to a close.

"I want to reach an agreement and the only way you're going to reach an agreement is not to abandon."

Russian news agencies have jumped on Trump's comments, drawing attention to the Republican's apparent criticism of Kyiv's approach.

Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the grounds of the National Assembly in Seoul
South Korean President Banned From Leaving Country
A complex where journalists were staying in southern Lebanon was hit in October
Israel Condemned By Media Groups Over Gaza Journalist 'Massacre'
US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts soon, before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House
US-China Officials To Hold Economic Talks Before Trump Return
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics