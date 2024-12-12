Selena Gomez Is Engaged: Everything We Know About Fiancé Benny Bianco

Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco. The singer-songwriter shared the news on Thursday with a series of photos on Instagram.

The pictures showcase Selena showing off her engagement ring, including a moment where she admires it while seated on a lawn, possibly during a picnic. Another heartfelt snapshot captures Selena and Benny cuddling together. Selena captioned her post, "Forever begins now." Taylor Swift playfully commented, "Yes I will be the flower girl."

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, though they had been privately dating for six months prior, according to People magazine.

Since going public, the couple has frequently shared affectionate moments on social media, highlighting their deep bond. They've also made appearances at high-profile events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at an April basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

In a previous interview with People, Blanco hinted at the possibility of marriage, calling Gomez his best friend and expressing profound admiration for their relationship.

So, who is Benny Bianco?

Blanco is an American record producer, songwriter, record executive, and author. He received the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Blanco has also been honored as BMI Songwriter of the Year on five non-consecutive occasions and was named iHeartRadio Producer of the Year in 2017.

In July 2018, Benny Blanco released his debut single as a lead artist, Eastside (featuring Halsey and Khalid). The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his 27th top-ten hit as a songwriter, including seven number-one singles. Eastside also topped the charts in four countries and ranked in the top ten in several others. Blanco followed this success with singles such as I Found You (with Calvin Harris), Better to Lie (featuring Jesse and Swae Lee), Roses (featuring Brendon Urie and Juice Wrld), and Graduation (with Juice Wrld). His debut studio album, Friends Keep Secrets, was released in December 2018 to modest acclaim. A deluxe edition of the album was issued in March 2021, coinciding with its platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).