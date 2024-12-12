U.S. Politics

What Is Voice Of America? Trump Picks Kari Lake To Lead Broadcast Network

By
Kari Lake
Arizona Republican Senate Candidate Kari Lake speaks with reporters after leaving the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has named Kari Lake as his pick for the next director of Voice of America, the publicly funded broadcast network that faced criticism during his first term.

Lake, a former local news anchor and prominent Trump ally, will be appointed by the incoming head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Trump revealed Wednesday in a Truth Social post. The U.S. Agency for Global Media oversees Voice of America.

Lake will "ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media," Trump said on Wednesday.

Kari Lake began her media career in the early 1990s and served as an anchor for Phoenix's KSAZ-TV from 1999 to 2021. She left her role shortly before launching a gubernatorial campaign, securing the Republican nomination with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Her campaign was marked by controversies, including her promotion of false claims that Trump won the 2020 presidential election and her calls to imprison those who acknowledged his defeat, including her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Lake narrowly lost to Hobbs in what became the closest gubernatorial race of the year but refused to concede. Her lawsuit contesting the election results lasted nearly two years and was ultimately rejected at three levels of Arizona state courts.

In a social media post Wednesday night, Lake wrote that she was "honored" to have been selected for the role, adding that "under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America's achievements worldwide."

What is Voice of America?

Voice of America (VOA) is an international broadcaster that delivers content in over 40 languages through online platforms, radio, and television.

Voice of America (VOA) began broadcasting in 1942 and currently operates with around 2,000 employees and an annual budget of approximately $260 million. It is overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which is classified as an independent federal agency.

In his first term, Trump frequently clashed with VOA, accusing it of promoting Chinese propaganda after it aired a segment featuring a light show celebrating the reopening of Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic originated.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the grounds of the National Assembly in Seoul
South Korean President Banned From Leaving Country
US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts soon, before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House
US-China Officials To Hold Economic Talks Before Trump Return
Investors are keeping a close eye on US inflation data, which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision-making
Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Eyes On China
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics