Facebook, Instagram, Threads Are Down: Everything To Know So Far

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all owned by Meta, experienced widespread issues Wednesday afternoon, with thousands of users reporting outages on DownDetector.

On Instagram's Downdetector page, over 70,000 users have reported issues, signaling a significant and widespread outage. Similarly, Facebook has seen more than 100,000 reports, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Most reported problems include the following on Downdetector:

Facebook: app, website and server connection

Instagram: app, website and server connection

Facebook Messenger: app, login, sending messages

Threads: app, website, server connection

Whatsapp: app, login, sending messages

This outage comes months after another large Meta disruption in March, which affected Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Meta previously experienced a major outage impacting Instagram and Facebook in October 2022 as well.

This is a developing story.