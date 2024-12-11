U.S.

Facebook, Instagram, Threads Are Down: Everything To Know So Far

By
An Italian prosecutor argues that Meta's use of personal data amounts to a commercial transaction
AFP

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all owned by Meta, experienced widespread issues Wednesday afternoon, with thousands of users reporting outages on DownDetector.

On Instagram's Downdetector page, over 70,000 users have reported issues, signaling a significant and widespread outage. Similarly, Facebook has seen more than 100,000 reports, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Most reported problems include the following on Downdetector:

  • Facebook: app, website and server connection
  • Instagram: app, website and server connection
  • Facebook Messenger: app, login, sending messages
  • Threads: app, website, server connection
  • Whatsapp: app, login, sending messages

This outage comes months after another large Meta disruption in March, which affected Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Meta previously experienced a major outage impacting Instagram and Facebook in October 2022 as well.

This is a developing story.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the grounds of the National Assembly in Seoul
South Korean President Banned From Leaving Country
US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts soon, before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House
US-China Officials To Hold Economic Talks Before Trump Return
Investors are keeping a close eye on US inflation data, which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision-making
Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Eyes On China
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics