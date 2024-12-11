U.S. Crime & Justice

Sara Sharif Death: Father, Stepmother Found Guilty Of 10-Year-Old's Murder

By
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
A police officer strings crime scene tape during an investigation. SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl have been convicted of her murder.

Sara Sharif's body was discovered at her home on Hammond Road in Horsell during the early hours of August 10, 2023. Surrey Police identified her father, Urfan Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Malik, as persons of interest.

The trio had left the UK for Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 9, just one day before Sara's body was found. Shortly after arriving in Islamabad with his partner, brother, and five children, Urfan Sharif made a 999 call to UK authorities from Pakistan.

Urfan, described in court as a "controlling, violent bully" and a psychopath, subjected Sara to months of torture, leading to what prosecutors called a "daily living hell." The 43-year-old was found guilty of murder on Wednesday following an eight-week trial at the Old Bailey.

His wife, Beinash, 30, was also convicted of murder, while his brother, Faisal, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing Sara's death.

The judge, Mr Justice Cavanagh, adjourned sentencing until next Tuesday, telling jurors the case had been "extremely stressful and traumatic."

Sara Sharif endured horrific abuse, suffering over 25 broken bones caused by repeated blows with a cricket bat, metal pole, and mobile phone. She had a fractured hyoid bone in her neck from being throttled, iron burns on her buttocks, boiling water burns on her feet, and human bite marks on her arm and thigh.

Jurors heard evidence indicating that Sara had been bound with packaging tape and hooded during the assaults, subjecting her to excruciating pain. Despite witnessing the prolonged abuse, which spanned more than two years, Beinash admitted to her sisters that Urfan would routinely "beat the crap" out of Sara but failed to report the ongoing violence.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Quotes: Black Arts Movement Poet Dies At 81

Wildfire
Wildfire Ravages Malibu, Forcing Evacuations and Threatening Homes
People pass a Syrian restaurant in western Cairo, where Syrian businesses have clustered, and the air buzzed with celebration after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus
'I Can Finally Go Home': Syrians In Egypt Rejoice At Fall Of Assad
Demonstrators take part in a sit-in protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the grounds of the National Assembly in Seoul
South Korean President Banned From Leaving Country
Investors are keeping a close eye on US inflation data, which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision-making
Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Eyes On China
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics