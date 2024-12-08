World

Australian Police Seek Three Suspects In Synagogue Blaze

By
Australian police say they are seeking three suspects over an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue
Australian police say they are seeking three suspects over an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue AFP

Australian police said on Monday they are hunting for three suspects over an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, which has been designated as a terrorist act.

Mask-wearing attackers set the Adass Israel Synagogue ablaze before dawn on Friday, police said, gutting much of the building.

Some congregants were inside the single-storey building at the time but no serious injuries were reported.

The fire sparked international condemnation, including from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police have "three suspects in that matter, who we are pursuing", Victorian police chief commissioner Shane Patton told a news conference.

Investigations over the weekend had made "significant progress", Patton said, declining to provide further details of the operation.

Officials from the federal and state police, as well as Australia's intelligence agency, met on Monday and concluded that the fire was "likely a terrorist incident", the police chief said.

"Based on that, I am very confident that we now have had an attack, a terrorist attack on that synagogue," he said.

Counter-terrorism police have joined the probe.

Under Australian law, a terrorist act is one that causes death, injury or serious property damage to advance a political, religious or ideological cause and is aimed at intimidating the public or a government.

The official designation unlocks help from other federal agencies for the investigation, said Australian National University terrorism researcher Michael Zekulin.

"Basically you get additional resources that you might not otherwise get," he told AFP.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the fire as an "outrage", describing it at the weekend as an act of terrorism and pointing to a "worrying rise in anti-Semitism" in Australia.

The war in Gaza has sparked protests from supporters of Israel and Palestinians in cities around Australia, as in much of the world.

Netanyahu attacked the Australian government over the fire.

"This heinous act cannot be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian Labor government," he said on Friday.

"Anti-Israel sentiment is anti-Semitism."

His comments came just days after Australia voted for a United Nations General Assembly resolution that demanded the end of Israel's "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

New Zealand, Britain, and Canada were among 157 countries that voted for the resolution, with eight against.

Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus rejected Netanyahu's accusation.

"He's absolutely wrong. I respectfully disagree with Mr. Netanyahu," Dreyfus told Australia's national broadcaster ABC on Monday.

"Australia remains a close friend of Israel, as we have been since the Labor government recognised the State of Israel when it was created by the United Nations. Now that remains the position."

Most Read
People pass a Syrian restaurant in western Cairo, where Syrian businesses have clustered, and the air buzzed with celebration after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus

'I Can Finally Go Home': Syrians In Egypt Rejoice At Fall Of Assad

Yemenis brandish rifles and chant slogans during regular anti-Israel demonstrations in Sanaa
Yemen Can't Wait 'Forever' For Peace Roadmap, UN Envoy Says
Tesla shareholders originally backed the Elon Musk compensation plan in March 2018
Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla CEO Donated Quarter-Billion Dollars To Help Elect Trump
Syria
The Fall Of Syria's Assad Regime
Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement Friday to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina on death row for drug charges in Indonesia since 2015
Indonesia, Philippines Agree To Repatriate Filipina On Death Row
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics