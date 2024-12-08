Historic Election Comeback For Ghana's Mahama

Former president John Mahama, Ghana's main opposition leader, tried twice before to win back the country top post.

Now he has secured a huge comeback on his third attempt for the presidency after tapping into the country's economic frustrations to win Saturday's election.

His win marks a historic victory, making him the first president in the three decades of Ghana's Fourth Republic -- since the 1992 return to multi-party democracy -- to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.

Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, beat out Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and who conceded defeat on Sunday.

The economy became a major election issue after Ghana defaulted on its debt and entered into a $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Mahama, 66, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, promised to "reset" Ghana, renegotiate parts of the IMF deal and introduce a "24-hour" economy to create jobs, a major concern for many younger voters.

A writer and devotee of Afrobeat music, Mahama wrote in his memoir "My First Coup d'Etat -- And Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa" that he was changed by his boyhood experiences during a 1966 military coup.

He was born in northern Ghana as a child of privilege, his house being the only one in the village with a diesel generator.

His father, who served as junior minister, was briefly detained and interrogated by the 1966 coup leaders but was later released unharmed.

Mahama was also a member of parliament and chairman of the West Africa Caucus at the Pan-African Parliament in Pretoria.

On corruption, Mahama says he will create a new office tasked with scrutinising government procurement above a $5 million threshold.

He says unchecked procurement processes are a major source of corruption.

Mahama voiced support for the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Ghana's parliament in February but which is yet to be signed into law and has sparked international criticism.

But Mustapha Gbande, a spokesperson for Mahama's campaign, had expressed confidence in the candidate's chances.

"People are looking for change and they trust Mahama to steer the country in a better direction," he said.

But Mahama's tenure as president was marred by a severe energy crisis that led to persistent power cuts, known locally as "dumsor", which dented his reputation.

Corruption allegations also plagued his administration, although no charges were formally filed against him.

Mahama's campaign sought to counter criticism by emphasising his experience in international leadership, including his role in combating the Ebola crisis as chairman of regional West African bloc ECOWAS.