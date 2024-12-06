Who Was Miho Nakayama? Japanese Actress Found Dead In Bathtub At Tokyo Home

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama was found dead Friday at her home in Tokyo, local media reports said, citing sources.

The 54-year-old was scheduled to perform at a concert in Osaka on the same day. However, her official website announced that due to some "health issues," Miho Nakayama won't be performing, Kyodo News reported.

While the cause of death is yet to be disclosed, investigative sources revealed that her body was found in the bathtub of her home after she likely collapsed.

One of her staff reportedly called paramedics, who arrived at the scene in Shibuya Ward and declared her dead.

Who was Miho Nakayama?

Nakayama made her acting debut in 1985 with the television drama "Maido Osawagase Shimasu." She was popular for hit songs "Sekaiju no Dare Yori Kitto" (Surely More Than Anyone in the World) and "Tada Nakitaku Naruno" (I Just Want to Cry). She became a household name following her 1995 Japanese romantic film "Love Letter."

This is a developing story.