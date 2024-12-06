Entertainment

Who Was Miho Nakayama? Japanese Actress Found Dead In Bathtub At Tokyo Home

By
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Ambulance JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama was found dead Friday at her home in Tokyo, local media reports said, citing sources.

The 54-year-old was scheduled to perform at a concert in Osaka on the same day. However, her official website announced that due to some "health issues," Miho Nakayama won't be performing, Kyodo News reported.

While the cause of death is yet to be disclosed, investigative sources revealed that her body was found in the bathtub of her home after she likely collapsed.

One of her staff reportedly called paramedics, who arrived at the scene in Shibuya Ward and declared her dead.

Who was Miho Nakayama?

Nakayama made her acting debut in 1985 with the television drama "Maido Osawagase Shimasu." She was popular for hit songs "Sekaiju no Dare Yori Kitto" (Surely More Than Anyone in the World) and "Tada Nakitaku Naruno" (I Just Want to Cry). She became a household name following her 1995 Japanese romantic film "Love Letter."

This is a developing story.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Protesters gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law

S.Korea Political Upheaval Shows Global Democracy's Fragility - And Resilience

South Koreans Mark Memorial Day
Who Is South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol?
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he was leaning toward another rate cut in December
US Fed Officials See Inflation Fight As Broadly On Track
A China Coast Guard ship is seen deploying water cannon at a Phillipines fisheries department vessel
Philippines Says China Coast Guard Fired Water Cannon, 'Sideswiped' Govt Vessel
Thousands took to the streets in Seoul after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law
Seoul Stocks Sink Amid S. Korea Drama As Asian Markets Struggle
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics