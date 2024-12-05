Bahamas Rejects Trump Proposal To Take Deported Migrants

The Bahamas on Thursday said it had rejected a proposal from the incoming Trump administration to take in deported migrants, as the next US president seeks to follow up on pledges to tackle immigration.

Donald Trump's team has drawn up a list of countries to which it wants to deport migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them, according to NBC News.

But the Bahamas -- a tourist hotspot in the Caribbean -- said it had "reviewed and firmly rejected" the Trump plan.

Prime Minister Philip Davis's office said the island's government had turned down "a proposal from the Trump transition team in the United States for The Bahamas to accept deportation flights of migrants from other countries."

"Since the Prime Minister's rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team," the statement added.

Other countries that the Trump team is considering include Turks and Caicos, Panama and Grenada, sources told NBC.