South Korea Declares Emergency Martial Law: Everything You Need To Know

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared emergency martial law, citing allegations of antistate activities by the opposition.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Yoon emphasized his commitment to restoring a free and democratic nation through the implementation of martial law.

"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate antistate elements ... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address.

"This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, antistate elements.

"The National Assembly has also completely cut budgets essential for national operations, drug crime prevention and public safety, undermining the core functions of the state. This has left our citizens in a state of chaos with the nation becoming a haven for drugs and public safety collapsing."

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council has confirmed that the Biden administration is in contact with the South Korean government and is "monitoring the situation closely," according to CBS.

President Joe Biden has yet to issue a statement regarding South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law.

South Korea's main opposition party, the Democratic Party, has summoned all its lawmakers to convene at the National Assembly, the country's legislative body, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. Party leader Lee Jae-myung has also urged the public to gather at the assembly in protest.

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the People's Power Party, has criticized the martial law declaration as a "wrong" decision and pledged to oppose it.

South Korea's military has announced the suspension of all parliamentary activities, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Members of the National Assembly have reportedly been barred from entering the building.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a significant police presence outside the assembly in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District, reflecting heightened security measures in the capital.

What is a martial law?

Martial law refers to the temporary governance by military authorities during emergencies when civil authorities are deemed unable to operate effectively. Its implementation often results in legal consequences, such as the suspension of normal civil rights and the imposition of military law over civilian populations. Although intended to be a short-term measure, martial law can, in practice, extend indefinitely.