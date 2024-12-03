Entertainment

Megan Fox's Kids React To Mother's Pregnancy News With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first baby. The Jennifer's Body star, 38, is already a mother to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 51.

On Monday, the actress revealed how her children reacted to the news of the arrival of a new member to the family.

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Fox told People.

MGK is already a father to his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

Last month, Fox announced her pregnancy on social media, sharing photos of herself cradling her growing baby bump along with an image of a positive pregnancy test.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the November 11 post.

Last week, Kelly broke his silence following Fox's pregnancy announcement, sharing an update on his new music while acknowledging that he will soon become a father again.

"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," the Bloody Valentine artist, 34, wrote on X."When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry, after all, im [sic] about to be a dad again!"

Fox and MGK first met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, the same year she and Green separated. Their connection quickly blossomed into a romance, leading to Kelly proposing in January 2022.

However, their engagement journey has not been without heartbreak. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly emotionally dedicated his performance to their "unborn child," hinting at a pregnancy loss. Fox later confirmed in her poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, that she had suffered a miscarriage, describing the experience as "difficult" to process.

Megan Fox
