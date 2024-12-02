Business

Who Is Pat Gelsinger? Intel CEO Resigns After 40-Plus Years

By
Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings
SANTA CLARA, CA - APRIL 26: The Intel logo is displayed outside of the Intel headquarters on April 26, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. Intel will report first quarter earnings today after the closing bell. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Intel Corporation announced on Monday that CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired, concluding a distinguished career spanning over 40 years. Gelsinger also stepped down from the company's board of directors, effective Dec. 1, 2024.

Intel has appointed David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus as interim co-chief executive officers while the board of directors searches for a permanent CEO. Zinsner, currently the executive vice president and chief financial officer, will share leadership responsibilities with Holthaus, who was recently named CEO of Intel Products. This newly established role oversees the Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI Group (DCAI), and Network and Edge Group (NEX).

Frank Yeary, independent chair of Intel's board, will serve as interim executive chair during the transition period. The leadership structure for Intel Foundry remains unchanged. The board has formed a search committee and is committed to swiftly identifying Gelsinger's permanent successor.

Yeary said, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Pat for his many years of service and dedication to Intel across a long career in technology leadership. Pat spent his formative years at Intel, then returned at a critical time for the company in 2021. As a leader, Pat helped launch and revitalize process manufacturing by investing in state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, while working tirelessly to drive innovation throughout the company."

Yeary continued, "While we have made significant progress in regaining manufacturing competitiveness and building the capabilities to be a world-class foundry, we know that we have much more work to do at the company and are committed to restoring investor confidence. As a board, we know first and foremost that we must put our product group at the center of all we do. Our customers demand this from us, and we will deliver for them. With MJ's permanent elevation to CEO of Intel Products along with her interim co-CEO role of Intel, we are ensuring the product group will have the resources needed to deliver for our customers. Ultimately, returning to process leadership is central to product leadership, and we will remain focused on that mission while driving greater efficiency and improved profitability."

Yeary concluded, "With Dave and MJ's leadership, we will continue to act with urgency on our priorities: simplifying and strengthening our product portfolio and advancing our manufacturing and foundry capabilities while optimizing our operating expenses and capital. We are working to create a leaner, simpler, more agile Intel."

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Barnier faces the his biggest parliamentary challenge since taking office in September

France's PM Risks Tumbling In Hostile Parliament Vote

Trump
Massad Boulos Net Worth 2024: Trump Picks Adviser On Arab Affairs
In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions
Trump Taps Charles Kushner, Father Of His Son-in-law, As Envoy To France
Anti-regime fighters in the centre of Aleppo, Syria's second city, ride over a picture of President Bashar al-Assad
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Target Opposition After Rebel Offensive In Aleppo
Climate chaos is hurting global wine production, such as this September 2020 fire in California's Napa Valley
Global Wine Output To Hit Lowest Level Since 1961
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics