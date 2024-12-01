World

Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Target Opposition After Rebel Offensive In Aleppo

By
Anti-regime fighters in the centre of Aleppo, Syria's second city, ride over a picture of President Bashar al-Assad
AFP

Syrian and Russian jets launched airstrikes against opposition forces in northern Syria on Sunday. The move came in response to a sudden rebel offensive that has seized control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city.

The offensive, carried out by opposition fighters led by the Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, also captured a strategic military base east of Aleppo and significant portions of Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The rebels' sweeping success marks the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in eight years, reminiscent of the period before Russian air power shifted the tide of the civil war in his favor. The Syrian government has lost control of Aleppo for the first time since the civil war began.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), four people were killed and 50 injured in airstrikes on the northwestern city of Idlib. Strikes also targeted rural areas of Idlib and Hama, recently seized by the group leading the rebel offensive, SOHR reported.

The rebels have advanced south from Aleppo, capturing several towns in the countryside near Hama, Syria's fourth-largest city, SOHR said.

The Syrian civil war began in 2011 when President al-Assad responded to pro-democracy protests with a harsh crackdown. Over time, rebel forces fractured into multiple groups, with HTS rising as a dominant faction.

Al-Assad relied heavily on support from Russia and Iran to reclaim territory lost during the early stages of the war.

The latest offensive has united various rebel factions, representing the remaining opposition groups in Syria, potentially shifting the balance of power in the war-torn nation.

During calls with regional leaders on Saturday, Assad said that Syria will continue "to defend its stability and territorial integrity in the face of all terrorists and their supporters." He added that the country was capable "with the help of its allies and friends, of defeating and eliminating them, no matter how intense their terrorist attacks are."

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is likely to face turbulence in her second term given Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats

WTO Chief Reappointed As Trump Threat Looms

In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions
Trump Taps Charles Kushner, Father Of His Son-in-law, As Envoy To France
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an apartment ruined from Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022.
Desertion Crisis Erodes Ukrainian Military As Troops Abandon Posts
File image of a woman walking past a Taiwanese national flag at Maritime Plaza in Keelung on October 22, 2024
Taiwan Detects 41 Chinese Military Aircraft, Ships Ahead Of Lai US Stopover
Anti-regime fighters in the centre of Aleppo, Syria's second city, ride over a picture of President Bashar al-Assad
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Target Opposition After Rebel Offensive In Aleppo
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics