What's Open And Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2024? Target, Walmart, Costco And More

By
Thanksgiving Day is here and there are so many preps before friends and family arrive to celebrate. This is a government and banking holiday in the United States, which is why federal offices, courts, banks, and post offices will be closed.

However, while we expect to make some last-minute errands when it comes to serving our guests with the best, it is essential to know which stores and retailers are open or closed.

For the fifth consecutive year, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

"Once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement last year. Walmart and Best Buy retail stores will also be closed.

Meanwhile, Kroger hours will vary, but most stores will close early on Thanksgiving. Whole Foods will be open on modified hours.

Here's the full list of stores open and closed on Thanksgiving 2024. Remember, hours may vary, so it's better to call ahead before visiting any store.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme

Albertson's

Cub Foods

Food Lion

Harris Teeter (Some stores closing at 2:00 p.m.)

H-E-B (Closing at noon)

Sprouts' Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Wegmans

Wawa

Whole Foods Market

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ's

Costco

Lidl

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Retailers open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Dollar General

DSW – Opens at 5:00 p.m.

Family Dollar

Old Navy – Select locations only.

Macy's – Opening at 5:00 p.m.

RiteAid – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Starbucks

Walgreens – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Retailers closed on Thanksgiving

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Apple

Ashley Furniture

Bath & Body Works

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

JC Penney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Michael's

Nordstrom

Petco

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Ulta

Walmart

