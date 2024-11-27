What's Open And Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2024? Target, Walmart, Costco And More

Thanksgiving Day is here and there are so many preps before friends and family arrive to celebrate. This is a government and banking holiday in the United States, which is why federal offices, courts, banks, and post offices will be closed.
However, while we expect to make some last-minute errands when it comes to serving our guests with the best, it is essential to know which stores and retailers are open or closed.
For the fifth consecutive year, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
"Once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement last year. Walmart and Best Buy retail stores will also be closed.
Meanwhile, Kroger hours will vary, but most stores will close early on Thanksgiving. Whole Foods will be open on modified hours.
Here's the full list of stores open and closed on Thanksgiving 2024. Remember, hours may vary, so it's better to call ahead before visiting any store.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
Acme
Albertson's
Cub Foods
Food Lion
Harris Teeter (Some stores closing at 2:00 p.m.)
H-E-B (Closing at noon)
Sprouts' Farmers Market
Stop & Shop
Wegmans
Wawa
Whole Foods Market
Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
BJ's
Costco
Lidl
Publix
Sam's Club
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Retailers open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops
Big Lots
Cabela's
CVS – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Dollar General
DSW – Opens at 5:00 p.m.
Family Dollar
Old Navy – Select locations only.
Macy's – Opening at 5:00 p.m.
RiteAid – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Starbucks
Walgreens – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Retailers closed on Thanksgiving
Academy Sports & Outdoors
Apple
Ashley Furniture
Bath & Body Works
Belk
Best Buy
BJ's Wholesale Club
Costco
Dick's Sporting Goods
Foot Locker
Home Depot
JC Penney
Kohl's
Lowe's
Michael's
Nordstrom
Petco
REI
Sam's Club
Target
Ulta
Walmart