Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Route, How To Watch, And More

By
Crowds Gather For Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Thanksgiving Turkey makes its way during the 81st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007, in New York City.

The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its usual 2.5-mile route for the annual holiday tradition in New York City on Nov. 28.

Just two years shy of its centennial, the parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and a lineup of stars too numerous to count.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC's TODAY show will once again serve as hosts for the 2024 festivities.

2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route

The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET at West 77th Street & Central Park West and concludes at Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Parade Route Highlights:

  • Central Park West: The best viewing spots are between West 75th and West 61st Streets. Note there's no public access between West 59th and West 60th Streets.
  • 6th Avenue: Prime viewing is along West 59th to West 38th Streets. Avoid the stretch between West 34th and West 38th Streets, where space is limited.

Where To Watch?

You can catch the parade live on NBC from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET. For streaming, it will also be available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

An encore presentation will air on NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET for those who miss the live broadcast.

Star-studded Lineup

This year's parade will feature 28 entertainers, 11 marching bands, 28 clown crews, and 11 performance groups over its nearly four-hour runtime.

Performers include Jennifer Hudson, Lea Salonga, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Idina Menzel, Dan + Shay, and The Temptations. Social media sensation Charli D'Amelio and ballet stars Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will also dazzle fans.

Sports fans can look forward to appearances by the WNBA champion New York Liberty and their mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

Broadway enthusiasts will enjoy performances from casts of hit musicals like "Death Becomes Her", "Hell's Kitchen", and "The Outsiders".

As always, Santa Claus will close the parade in grand style atop the largest float, measuring 60 feet long, 22 feet wide, and 3.5 stories tall!

